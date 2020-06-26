Podcast: Ad Block
Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife
Andrew Zimmerman talks about a year in Europe and the Soviet Union on this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
Andrew Zimmerman is president of frog, the global design and design and innovation consultancy behind SiriusXM and the HBO Max platform. On this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, he talks about the year he spent traveling with one-ring circuses in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.
Zimmerman got to know the trapeze artists, lion and tiger tamers, clowns, jugglers and knifethrowers, and he learned that they weren’t all one big family that got along. There was an established pecking order, and the performers jostled for stage time and attention.
Zimmerman also weighs in on designing with empathy, finishing his novels and why he watches Fox News.