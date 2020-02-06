Makers' Dyllan McGee on finishing her first 5k, the joys of Peloton—and lying about runner's high
Dyllan McGee is founder and executive producer at Makers, Verizon Media’s women-focused storytelling platform. The 6th Makers Conference takes place in Los Angeles, Feb. 10-12, with featured speakers including Gloria Steinem, Olivia Wilde, Katie Couric, Anita Hill and Judy Blume.
In this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, McGee talks about her slow journey to running a 5k race, after a lifelong aversion to exercise. “My son was struggling with anxiety and ended up going to an Outward Bound-y wilderness-type program where he was really pushing himself every day,” she says. “I felt like I needed to push myself and take a challenge with him.”
A colleague suggested an app called “Couch to 5k,” designed to ease people who don’t exercise into running. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to happen,’” she says. But soon she was buying running shoes and jogging along according to the directions from the app.
“Everyone told me it’s going to get easier, it’s going to get better,” she says. “And they were liars.” McGee never gets that runner’s high, but she keeps at it, especially after she and her husband bought a Peloton treadmill together. “Now I listen to my instructor, and she gets me going.”
McGee also weighs in on exercise as therapy, the terrible choices on her running playlist, and shares an ad campaign from the cutting-room floor.