Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything
Asa Akira is a brand ambassador at Pornhub, the adult streaming site that receives 170 million visitors a day. In the marketing world, the brand is known for its safe-for-work ads and campaigns from Officer & Gentleman, including "The World's Dirtiest Beach" and "World's Cleanest Porn" PSAs, and the "Big Package" small business aid initiative. Akira is also a Pornhub-exclusive adult film actor.
On this episode of the "Ad Block" podcast, Akira talks about the benefits of mental health counseling and couples therapy. She and her husband have been seeing the same couples counselor since they began dating.
"When you’re arguing, it escalates because neither of you feel heard. And neither of you wants to end the fight or move on because you feel like, hey, I haven’t been able to say my piece yet, you haven’t heard my piece, you don’t agree with my side, and I haven’t been vindicated," she says. "But at this point, after having done therapy for so long, we’re both confident that when we go to therapy, no matter what the issue is, we’ll both feel heard by the end, and we’ll both find empathy for each other."
She also weighs in on wilderness survival, trusting general anesthesia and how empathy can solve the world's problems. "Empathy is everything," she says. "You hate someone until you learn their story and then you empathize. And it’s impossible to be mad at someone once you’re empathizing with them."