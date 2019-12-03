Terri & Sandy co-founder on why traveling with a camera is 'the most important thing'
Terri Meyer is co-founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy, the agency she runs with her best friend Sandy Greenberg. The independent shop just won the Applegate creative account and is known for its work with BJ’s Wholesale, CityMD and for poking fun at formerly independent Droga5.
In this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Meyer talks about how she gets away from the pressures of agency management to recharge, usually by traveling internationally, camera in hand. “I felt like you had to go where you really couldn’t talk to anybody, far enough away that nobody could get to you,” she says.
It’s easier said than done. One time, Meyer made a pre-production call from Casablanca. On a trip to Papua New Guinea, a fellow traveler read about the agency in the New York Times and she had to contact the office to let them know word had already made it to the Pacific.
“The most important thing to bring is a camera,” Meyer says. “I can remember what it felt like when I took a picture, how it felt in the moment.” Later, when she sees the same photo hanging at the office, it takes her back to simpler times.
Travel, though, isn’t necessarily about relaxing, she says. Unplugging is important, so she reads physical books. The iPhone is actually the worst thing to happen to her screen-free trips. “It was easy for me to lock my phone in the safe and just forget about it. But now you really want it to take pictures, and that’s problematic.”
Meyer also talks about the dystopian allure of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the bright nostalgia of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the acquired taste of gefilte fish.