Tool of North America's founder on pro racing circuit driving, fireproof clothes—and crashing at 120 mph
Erich Joiner is founder of Tool of North America, the prolific and award-winning production company responsible for recent work from Orbit Gum, Xfinity and Pandora. He is also a professional race car driver.
Currently, he drives a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Trans-Am Series. "What you have to realize, but you cannot see on TV," Joiner says, is that "every time that vehicle is going around a turn of any kind, that car is sliding." The driver's job is to try to push the car to go around the curve as quickly as possible, just shy of spinning off the track. "You're trying to get the balance of that car correct for that set of conditions."
The straightaway is a different matter, and he can hit 170 mph before slamming the brakes for another turn. Joiner also talks about the benefits of learning filmmaking before digital, running a coffeeshop and crashing into a concrete wall at 120 mph.