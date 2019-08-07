Vimeo's chief marketer on early rising, century rides and living with attention deficit disorder
Harris Beber is chief marketing officer at Vimeo, the ad-free video site that's become a grand repository for portfolio reels and ad campaigns. Vimeo recently released its own ads, its first big marketing campaign, touting itself as a platform that can help with plenty of problems—as long as they deal with video.
In this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Beber talks about the benefits of getting up before dawn and tackling physical tasks that feel impossible. “When I push myself or challenge myself to do something I shouldn’t be able to do, that’s when I’m at my best,” he says. “There’s a mental block that I think most people don’t get past.”
He rises each morning around 5 a.m. to work before anyone else is awake. Though he’s perpetually sleep deprived, it gives him more time to spend with his family late at night or to work out on his own schedule. Since he doesn’t have two hours to go to spin class, he rides his stationary bike at home. “Whether it’s 10:33 at night or 5:01 a.m., I can do a 30-minute spin. No matter how else the rest of the day goes, I feel like I did something.”
The world looks different in the wee hours. When he’s heading into work, some people are just heading home. “There’s that weird crossover of nighttime into daytime where you’re like, ‘We’re clearly on different paths in life,'” he says. “If you’re carrying shoes and you’re walking on the street, you’re coming home, not going out.”
Beber also weighs in on long-distance biking through New York City, dealing with his attention deficit disorder—and his love of Mondays.