How streaming news channels made their mark in the 2020 election
On this week's episode of Ad Age Ad Lib, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager of CBS News Digital, and Elaine Quijano, anchor, CBSN, about the state of the streaming news marketplace. This historical election and the pandemic have certainly altered how people consume news.
For example, more than 20 million people tuned in to watch CBS’s exclusive Democratic presidential candidates’ debate in February, before the pandemic. Roughly that same number joined the network for its election night coverage—also carried by almost every major network and streaming platform in the country.
While traditionally some marketers shy away from the news space to avoid association with potentially controversial content, Tanner says, "news is a brand-safe environment" and the presidential election demonstrates the demand for live content in the streaming landscape.