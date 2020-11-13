Podcast: Ad Lib

How streaming news channels made their mark in the 2020 election

And what it means for the livestreaming landscape next year
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 13, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing

Christy Tanner and Elaine Quijano

Credit:

Subscribe to us on Apple podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio and Pandora too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

On this week's episode of Ad Age Ad Lib, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager of CBS News Digital, and Elaine Quijano, anchor, CBSN, about the state of the streaming news marketplace. This historical election and the pandemic have certainly altered how people consume news. 

For example, more than 20 million people tuned in to watch CBS’s exclusive Democratic presidential candidates’ debate in February, before the pandemic. Roughly that same number joined the network for its election night coverage—also carried by almost every major network and streaming platform in the country.

While traditionally some marketers shy away from the news space to avoid association with potentially controversial content, Tanner says, "news is a brand-safe environment" and the presidential election demonstrates the demand for live content in the streaming landscape.  

 

More Ad Age podcasts
How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing
How CVS’ strategy changed due to COVID-19
Adrianne Pasquarelli
What consumers really want to see in their holiday ads this year
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Madonna Badger on coping with grief, why feelings aren’t facts—and the soothing power of Michael Bay movies
I-Hsien Sherwood
Instagram's Kay Hsu on living with breast cancer, functional medicine—and getting aggressive about her own care
I-Hsien Sherwood

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing

How to not miss the mark in multicultural marketing

How the CMO role is changing—in some cases for the worse

How the CMO role is changing—in some cases for the worse
Why an agency exec behind P&G's 'Like a Girl' took a job with a food startup

Why an agency exec behind P&G's 'Like a Girl' took a job with a food startup
LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic

LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic
Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large

Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large
Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline

Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline
Main Street One CEO Curtis Hougland on the launch of a senior political influencer network

Main Street One CEO Curtis Hougland on the launch of a senior political influencer network
4A's executive VP of government relations on defeating Washington D.C.'s proposed 3% ad tax

4A's executive VP of government relations on defeating Washington D.C.'s proposed 3% ad tax