Podcast: Ad Lib

Why an agency exec behind P&G's 'Like a Girl' took a job with a food startup

Karuna Rawal, CMO of Nature's Fynd, discusses the future of food and the experience of switching to a startup
By Jessica Wohl. Published on September 24, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic

Yellowstone National Park.

Credit: Paula Hayes/Unsplash

Subscribe to us on Apple podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio and Pandora too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

When Karuna Rawal got a call from a recruiter about a marketing gig at a startup that uses a microbe found in Yellowstone National Park to make protein-packed, animal-free food, she was intrigued. The lifelong vegetarian joined the company, now called Nature's Fynd, as its chief marketing officer and first marketing hire. Now, she and her Chicago-based team are just starting to get the company's name out in the world while preparing to launch its first products next year. 

"Literally, what the CEO handed me was a blank piece of paper and said 'here, go build a brand,'" Rawal said during the Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage Conference. "As marketers, we don't get the chance to do that too many times."

Rawal seized the opportunity after having worked on bigger established brands, including Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee during her tenure at Procter & Gamble and on brands including Sunny Delight and Sara Lee as a consultant. At Leo Burnett, she was a lead strategist on P&G’s Always “Like a Girl” campaign and led the agency’s shopper marketing arm, Arc Worldwide.

Nature's Fynd claims it uses 99 percent less land and 87 percent less water than traditional beef production and emits 99 percent fewer greenhouse gases. It counts two strategic investors from the food industry: ingredients manufacturer ADM and French dairy giant Danone. Plus, former Kraft Foods Group CEO Tony Vernon sits on its board and says he invested his own funds based on the potential he sees in the company. Additional investors include Generation Investment Management, whose chairman is Al Gore; and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, whose funders include Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Richard Branson and Bill Gates. 

Hear more from Rawal in the "Ad Lib" podcast link above—and Nature's Fynd's latest creative below.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic

LinkedIn’s Penry Price, head of global sales, talks about the ad panic at the start of the pandemic
Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large

Omnicom Media Group CEO on how covid has changed his agency and industry at large
Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline

Political or not? A Tecate marketer explains the 'Mexico is in Us' tagline
Main Street One CEO Curtis Hougland on the launch of a senior political influencer network

Main Street One CEO Curtis Hougland on the launch of a senior political influencer network
4A's executive VP of government relations on defeating Washington D.C.'s proposed 3% ad tax

4A's executive VP of government relations on defeating Washington D.C.'s proposed 3% ad tax
Pernod Ricard North American CEO Ann Mukherjee on why the company is resuming social media spending

Pernod Ricard North American CEO Ann Mukherjee on why the company is resuming social media spending
IOC marketing director on how the Olympics delay changed its messaging

IOC marketing director on how the Olympics delay changed its messaging
Top ad lawyer on how COVID is changing sponsorship deals and what to look for if the Dems take control of the FTC

Top ad lawyer on how COVID is changing sponsorship deals and what to look for if the Dems take control of the FTC