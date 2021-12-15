10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021

Earlier this week, Ad Age revealed our annual Marketers of the Year list, a ranking of 10 companies with business results driven by breakthrough advertising and smart strategic thinking. In the latest edition of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, we break down why each brand made the cut, and what the selections say about marketing trends in 2021.

Below, a look at some of the key figures beyond the brands:

11 cents

How much Tesla spent on measured media per vehicle sold in 2020, according to the latest full-year figures from the Ad Age Datacenter. That is a paltry sum, when compared with the $1,553 that Ford’s Lincoln spent.

16.9 million

How many TV and digital viewers the NFL drew on average per game through week 12.

60%

The growth of Target’s same-day services in the third quarter, a category that includes drive-up pickup, in-store pickup and Shipt delivery.

$210 million

What cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid in June for the naming rights to esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM), to become TSM FTX.

30%

How much Kraft Heinz boosted digital ad spending as it shoveled $100 million more in total ad spend compared with 2019.

30,000

How many new members esports organization FaZe Clan drew via Twitter in August following its Call of Duty Championship win.

69.4 million

How many global subscribers WarnerMedia’s HBO Max had at the end of the third quarter, including at least 12.5 million users who signed on within the past 12 months.

37

The age LeBron James turns on Dec. 30. While he is entering the later stages of his playing career, his performance as a marketer/endorser is in peak form.

$20 million

The size of Pinterest’s creator fund. “We will offer to pay to develop content, especially if it’s content that isn’t easily found elsewhere,” said Andréa Mallard, Pinterest’s chief marketing officer.

50%

The share of sales that e-commerce could soon represent for L’Oréal, according to Evercore ISI—up from 25% in 2019.

