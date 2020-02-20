Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How AI fuels this skincare startup's product pipeline: Marketer’s Brief Podcast

Proven Skincare CEO Ming Zhao on using AI to create tailor-made products, hot trends in skincare and why the category is exploding
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 20, 2020.

 Ming Zhao, CEO, Proven Skincare.

Credit: Ming Zhao

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

As the human body’s largest organ, skin should be properly cared for—using products and ingredients that have been proven to work for specific individuals. That’s the core mission behind Proven Skincare, a new beauty company that has tapped technology to research the best skincare regimen for consumers.

Ming Zhao, Proven’s CEO, co-founded the company while struggling with her own skincare issues.

“The paradox of choice, the confusion that causes this frustrating cycle of trial and error, is too much for most people to bear,” says Zhao on the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast. “There’s a lot of cycles of buying expensive product, only for it to then sit on somebody’s vanity shelf for months to come.”

Proven, which Zhao calls a “data research and technology-powered skincare line,” collects 40 different factors of information about a person, including gene expression, environment, lifestyle and skin concerns. It then uses artificial intelligence to comb through its database of science papers, consumer testimonials and dermatology expertise to figure out the best ingredients for a person and make product recommendations accordingly.

While the price may seem hefty to some—$145 for a three-product system—Zhao says it’s lower than most products on retailer shelves. And consumers appear willing to shell out for the category. Last year, skincare was one of the biggest sales contributors to the $18.8 billion high-end beauty market, market research firm NPD Group found.

“People care about the fundamentals more now—not just what they see in photos after everything is done, but also after they take their makeup off how their skin looks,” says Zhao.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's reunite in national ads featuring Happy Star as a brand mascot

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's reunite in national ads featuring Happy Star as a brand mascot
How Hyatt is investing in the wellness market: Marketer’s Brief Podcast

How Hyatt is investing in the wellness market: Marketer’s Brief Podcast
TrueCar gets a facelift as it goes after millennial and women buyers

TrueCar gets a facelift as it goes after millennial and women buyers
The biggest villain Planet Fitness will take on this year might surprise you: Marketer's Brief Podcast

The biggest villain Planet Fitness will take on this year might surprise you: Marketer's Brief Podcast
How the ‘world’s first non-alcoholic distilled spirits brand’ is seizing on the moderation trend

How the ‘world’s first non-alcoholic distilled spirits brand’ is seizing on the moderation trend
Hear how Jack in the Box is positioning itself as a challenger brand

Hear how Jack in the Box is positioning itself as a challenger brand
Pepsi’s marketing VP on Cardi B and the soda's new ‘culture in, brand out’ approach

Pepsi’s marketing VP on Cardi B and the soda's new ‘culture in, brand out’ approach
Milk industry wants people to remember why they love it in the face of competition

Milk industry wants people to remember why they love it in the face of competition