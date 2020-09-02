Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How COVID-19 is quickening the pace of marketing change at General Mills

Brad Hiranaga, chief brand officer for General Mills North America, joins the Marketer’s Brief podcast
By Jessica Wohl. Published on September 02, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
How retailer Camp is using new brand partners to grow beyond brick-and-mortar
Credit: Brad Hiranaga and General Mills

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

General Mills and other packaged food marketers were in an enviable position early on during the coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers were filling their in-person and online carts with loads of products, from cereals including Cheerios and Lucky Charms to Betty Crocker cake mixes and Old El Paso meal kits. 

Sales, which typically grow at a low-to-mid single-digit clip at best in the industry, were suddenly in double-digit growth territory. And while factory workers were busy churning out more products to meet rising demand, food marketers themselves were spending more time at home and eating more of their meals there as a result of the pandemic.

“I think we’re all much more empathetic and better as marketers to understand those problems,” Brad Hiranaga, chief brand officer, General Mills North America, says on the latest episode of Ad Age’s “Marketer’s Brief” podcast. “What I think Covid’s done is it’s really accelerated areas that we always knew were important but now are at the forefront of everything we do,” he says. 

Hiranaga—who joined General Mills in 2004—says the food marketer is also looking more closely at its racial justice efforts, particularly following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where its headquarters sits. CEO Jeff Harmening recently discussed three areas of focus for the company: education, food insecurity, and equality and representation, Hiranaga says. “We’re being a lot more deliberate, a lot more transparent and a lot more external about them,” says Hiranaga.

Hiranaga outlined two brands that have used their marketing to support racial justice efforts.

Related Article
How retailer Camp is using new brand partners to grow beyond brick-and-mortar
Adrianne Pasquarelli
4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning
Jessica Wohl
General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans
Jessica Wohl
How Kohl’s is reinventing its back-to-school marketing playbook
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Credit:
General Mills

With Wheaties, “we want champions to put on the box that use this as a platform for something greater,” says Hiranaga. A Wheaties spot that ran during the BET Awards highlighted Serena Williams’ partnership with the Equal Justice Institute and the company donated other media time to the institute, says Hiranaga.

When Fruit Gushers posted a Black Lives Matter statement on social media in June, some people questioned why a snack brand for teenagers and others would weigh in. “This just goes to show I don’t think there’s a perfect way to do any of this work,” says Hiranaga.

That brand and sibling brand Fruit by the Foot then announced they are offering up to $200,000 in donations to the NAACP Youth & College Division when people like their posts featuring young Black artists and creators.

“It isn’t about the brand, the brand is the platform, the brand supports them,” says Hiranaga.

Due to the pandemic, one piece of company-wide marketing that had to change was for the long-running Box Tops for Education program, which last year moved from the familiar trimming of box tops to an app-based receipt scanning process. Marketing that showed kids heading back into classrooms as usual was scrapped for the fall. Now, General Mills wants to help provide access to the Internet or access to laptops so that kids can learn at home. Some of those plans including teaming up with Chance the Rapper on a program to support teachers, and working with the LeBron James Family Foundation’s “I Promise” program.

Hear more from Hiranaga in the podcast.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How retailer Camp is using new brand partners to grow beyond brick-and-mortar

How retailer Camp is using new brand partners to grow beyond brick-and-mortar
4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19

4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19
A look at which real estate trends will outlive COVID-19

A look at which real estate trends will outlive COVID-19
Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success

Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success
How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic
Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning

Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning
Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve

Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve