Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How CVS’ strategy changed due to COVID-19

CMO Norman de Greve talks about areas of focus for CVS amid changing consumer behavior
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 03, 2020.
CVS stores have introduced new methods of pickup.

Credit: CVS

 

In this episode of Marketer's Brief, Ad Age's senior reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli speaks with CVS chief marketing officer Norman de Greve about how the chain is evolving to meet new consumer needs. With more consumers shopping digitally, CVS is now communicating via text message and has introduced new methods of pickup. De Greve speaks about such topics, as well as CVS' new media network, and growing areas of focus, like DIY beauty.

"Think about all the stuff you’re not going out to get done anymore—nails and hair are still doing really well, and skin," he says. "We’re helping people be healthy that way."

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

