How CVS’ strategy changed due to COVID-19
In this episode of Marketer's Brief, Ad Age's senior reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli speaks with CVS chief marketing officer Norman de Greve about how the chain is evolving to meet new consumer needs. With more consumers shopping digitally, CVS is now communicating via text message and has introduced new methods of pickup. De Greve speaks about such topics, as well as CVS' new media network, and growing areas of focus, like DIY beauty.
"Think about all the stuff you’re not going out to get done anymore—nails and hair are still doing really well, and skin," he says. "We’re helping people be healthy that way."
To hear more about what marketers are planning, please sign up for Ad Age’s virtual CMO conference on Dec. 8, where executives from brands including Coca Cola, Citi and Frito Lay will discuss topics ranging from in-house agencies and media planning to how best to structure internal teams to deal with the changing consumer environment.
Register at adage.com/NextCMO.