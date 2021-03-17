How health care brands can overcome vaccine marketing challenges
The race is on. Now that there is a COVID-19 vaccine, and supply begins to increase, health care brands are rushing to get as many Americans inoculated as quickly as possible. Yet this can be challenging amid misinformation and a lack of education. Chris Paquette, CEO and founder of DeepIntent, a health care advertising technology company, says brands need to constantly be communicating with consumers, even before there is enough vaccine supply to meet demand.
“This is not a time to pause or not be communicating with patients and the population right now,” Paquette says on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast. “There’s a lot of uncertainty and there’s a lot of fear out there.” He says that marketers need to raise awareness and decrease skepticism in minority communities and areas that may lack access to health care.
Drugstore chains such Walgreens have said they will be turning on marketing later this month or in early April as they receive more vaccine doses.
“Marketing won’t solve the distribution problems, but we need to continue reinforcing the overall importance of herd immunity,” Paquette says, noting that standardized messaging and a universal campaign from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Ad Council can help by focusing on science and fact. “There are some basic primitive questions that we need to answer—the safety, efficacy, these are things that don’t change.”
Paquette also talks about the value of data and using digital channels to target messaging, as well as the privacy implications for consumers of getting their vaccines.