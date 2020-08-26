Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How retailer Camp is using new brand partners to grow beyond brick-and-mortar

The company has inked deals with Ally Financial, Scotts and Walmart
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 26, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19

Camp

Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

The pandemic has forced countless retailers to get creative and think outside the box. In the case of Camp, the retailer for kids and families, that means thinking outside the store. The two-year-old brand has added new virtual parties and roaming trucks to its roster of offerings as it tries to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last six months, we’ve really broadened the scope of what the brand is,” says Nicole Sander, Camp’s VP of partnerships, on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast. “So we’ve evolved from a retail store to an experiential business that exists in all of these different new mediums.”

Credit:
Nicole Sander

The two-year-old company, which has five retail locations with rotating themes, had originally planned to double its store count this year. Instead, Camp is inking partnerships with big brands including Walmart, Ally Financial and Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Early in the pandemic, Camp was running virtual birthday parties for free. The company was able to monetize the effort, however, by signing Ally as a sponsor. Camp by Walmart, which started in early July, uses an interactive video platform and celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris and LeBron James to keep kids engaged virtually.

“We found brands that were willing to work on the fly and experiment with us,” says Sander.

Related articles
CVS debuts its own media network
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How brands are supporting moms and dads through the pandemic
Ann-Christine Diaz

Now, Camp has new offerings, including an arts and crafts truck in Detroit, for back-to-school. Sander says the company is trying to approach big holidays, including Halloween, by bringing activities and activations to families.

“How do we take the desire and the consumer behavior to be outside and to be experiencing things but do that in a safe way,” she says. “There’s also an advantage for us to look at dormant industries like theater and the arts and think about ways we can leverage that talent in interesting ways.”

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19

4 ways at-home dining has shifted during COVID-19
A look at which real estate trends will outlive COVID-19

A look at which real estate trends will outlive COVID-19
Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success

Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success
How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic
Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning

Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning
Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve

Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve
How Kohl’s is reinventing its back-to-school marketing playbook

How Kohl’s is reinventing its back-to-school marketing playbook