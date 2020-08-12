Podcast: Marketer's Brief

A look at which real estate trends will outlive COVID-19

As employees return to office life, real estate giant JLL is communicating messages of safety and courage, even as it examines the future of office life and shopping centers
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 12, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success

JLL

Credit: Courtesy of JLL

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Many trends have emerged from the pandemic, but while the sourdough starters and the panic buying might not endure, other developments, like a reimagined office life, are expected to outlive the virus.

“As we look at the pandemic, there has never been a time in history where the actual physical building and real estate is higher on executives’ minds,” says Paige Steers, executive managing director of marketing at real estate giant JLL, on the latest episode of Ad Age’s “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.

Paige Steers, JLL.

Credit:
Paige Steers

Steers discusses how JLL has reopened 85 percent of its 350 offices with safety in mind. In addition to its own properties, which include shopping centers, JLL is also advising clients on the best way to re-open and keep workers socially distant.

While lingering has taken a backseat at malls, many consumers are taking advantage of curbside pickup services. In the more than 1,000 shopping centers it manages, JLL has rolled out signage and marketing around such services.

Related articles
Make it a Blockbuster night by booking an in-store sleepover on Airbnb
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Curbside pickup, delivery and e-commerce will define retail’s next chapter
Ethan Jakob Craft
Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success
Jessica Wohl

“We’re still seeing people come into malls,” says Steers, noting that many are buying online and picking up in person. She adds that the “community aspect of shopping” has been impacted by the pandemic, though some malls have been creative with using dormant space as expanded food courts, for example.

JLL recently introduced a marketing campaign designed to promote safety in the workforce and get employees confident about returning to work.

“The psychology of people being comfortable has to be what we project to clients,” she says. “We created a Step Forward campaign to give our people that corporate courage to come back.”

Along with things like one-way hallways, desk partitions and mandatory masks, Steers says employers also need to have a clear exit strategy in case someone gets sick—how that person can leave an area without infecting others.

She also talks about the long-term changes in corporate life, as many employers consider permanent work-from-home arrangements and a more flexible policy. Offices are also revising their layouts, moving away from the collaborative open office plan that has become popular in recent decades.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success

Sonic's president dishes on the drive-in format's current success
How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic

How a Black-owned coffee startup is handling newfound buzz during the pandemic
Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning

Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer Tim LeBel dishes on this year's holiday planning
Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve

Why head of resale site ThredUp says thrifting is popular and Facebook needs to evolve
How Kohl’s is reinventing its back-to-school marketing playbook

How Kohl’s is reinventing its back-to-school marketing playbook
Restaurant industry group hires The Richards Group in push to bring diners back

Restaurant industry group hires The Richards Group in push to bring diners back
How the Museum of Ice Cream is preparing for summer

How the Museum of Ice Cream is preparing for summer