A Marketer’s Brief guide to Cannes
Marketer participation at Cannes continues to rise, with brands planning to host more panels and events this year. But what exactly do marketers get out of the expensive getaway to the south of France?
We address that question on this week's Marketer’s Brief podcast, which features a roundtable of Ad Age journalists breaking down what brands should know heading into this year’s festival. We also discuss how Publicis’ return after its Marcel-driven absence could change the overall vibe, what Nike’s heavily-favored “Dream Crazy” ad suggests about the state of creativity and the rise of companies handing out their own awards. Also, we chat about the history of marketers bringing their own teams to Cannes and what brands doing more work in-house means for their chances at taking home Lions. Finally, we give some practical advice on how to get the most out of the sprawling event.