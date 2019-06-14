Podcast: Marketer's Brief

A Marketer’s Brief guide to Cannes

Hear what marketers should know before they go to Cannes
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 14, 2019.
Credit: Illustration by Tam Nguyen/Ad Age

Marketer participation at Cannes continues to rise, with brands planning to host more panels and events this year. But what exactly do marketers get out of the expensive getaway to the south of France?

We address that question on this week's Marketer’s Brief podcast, which features a roundtable of Ad Age journalists breaking down what brands should know heading into this year’s festival. We also discuss how Publicis’ return after its Marcel-driven absence could change the overall vibe, what Nike’s heavily-favored “Dream Crazy” ad suggests about the state of creativity and the rise of companies handing out their own awards. Also, we chat about the history of marketers bringing their own teams to Cannes and what brands doing more work in-house means for their chances at taking home Lions. Finally, we give some practical advice on how to get the most out of the sprawling event.

 

About

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular