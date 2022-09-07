Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Waze's CMO on its local marketing approach and other ways it is adapting to new commuting patterns

The CMO of the Google-owned navigation app joins the Marketer’s Brief podcast to detail local ad-selling priorities and big sponsorship deals with the likes of Netflix
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 07, 2022.
Credit: Waze

Waze had a tough business road to travel during the depths of the pandemic. With fewer people on the highways commuting to work and elsewhere, the Google-owned navigation app took a hit and was forced into layoffs and office closures.

Now, even as work commuting habits remain permanently altered in some cases, Waze’s top marketing executive says the app has rebounded, as it leans into hyper-local ad-selling and services to account for the new ways people travel.

“We've recovered and we are thriving,” said Harris Beber, Waze's chief marketing officer. “Last month we just had our highest month ever in our company history of monthly active users, we passed 150 million.”

Beber, who joined Waze in April after serving as CMO at Vimeo, details Waze’s new approach on the newest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast. The strategy involves doing local ad deals with small businesses, as well as striking big sponsorship deals with traffic-generating events such as the Tour de France, to help people maneuver around road closures.

“If you only used Waze on those long-distance trips in the past, now you are finding ways to use us going through the local neighborhood,” Beber said, citing how Waze users crowd-sources real-time road updates that uncover everything from hidden police officers to a crane in the middle of a road.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

Part of the new strategy involves ending one offering—Waze recently stated it would shut down its carpooling service, citing the changing nature of driving. “Today the proportion of errands and travel drives have surpassed commutes,” the company explained, according to a statement cited by The Verge.

But with drivers spending more time doing neighborhood errands, Waze has found success with its self-serve small business ad program, which allows local stores and shops to buy contextual display ads that appear on Waze’s maps. The small businesses are “not spending $500,000, they are spending $500,” Beber said on the podcast—but are getting the most from their limited budget because they can target “to people in need of their service locally in probably the most hyper-local way you could do.” 

He also detailed programs such as “sponsored co-pilots” that allow brands to integrate inside Waze maps with entertainment. For example, Waze did a deal with Netflix this summer that promoted its “Sea Beast” movie by allowing Waze users to turn on a special mode that incorporated characters such as Maisie into the digital navigation. “You get kids engaged in the car, they are having fun interacting [with] where you are going,” rather than nagging parents, Beber said.

Waze is also seeking more deals under its Global Event Partner program, which includes giving large-scale event organizers access to its traffic management platform. This summer, Waze struck a three-year deal to be the official traffic manager of the Tour de France that involved helping locals navigate 4,000 kilometers of road closures and find temporary parking lots.

Beber suggested similar programs would be offered during the World Cup, which is slated to begin Nov. 20 in Qatar.

