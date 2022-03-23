Why Orangetheory hired Steve Aoki as its CMO—chief music officer

Aoki will also work on scoring the track to the brand’s next wave of “More Life” marketing due out later this year. That campaign and the brand’s performance marketing come from lead agency Tombras.

Other plans this year include a collection with apparel brand Vuori, said Keith, which follows a collaboration with Lululemon.

More Google marketing

After two years of pandemic restrictions—studio shutdowns followed by the release of online videos, then reopening with mask and vaccine requirements, depending on the location—Orangetheory is eager to win back those who opted for other workouts. Brands such as Peloton, offering online classes and at-home equipment, did well when hitting a gym wasn’t possible.

“People got used to it but they didn’t necessarily want to stick with it,” Keith said of at-home workouts.

Demand was there as studios reopened months into the pandemic, he said. Orangetheory also saw a recent surge after COVID-19 mandates were lifted, Keith added. “As time wore on people just really realized what they were missing,” said Keith.

The bulk of the company’s marketing is done digitally, and much of that was moved to Google properties after seeing a decline in performance on Facebook following Apple’s iOs privacy updates in 2021. And its email newsletters are opened at almost a 50% rate, said Keith.