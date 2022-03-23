Why Orangetheory hired Steve Aoki as its CMO—chief music officer

Orangetheory Fitness has a new CMO—a chief music officer, not a chief marketing officer. Steve Aoki was named to the role as the company tries out new approaches to retain and attract members.
Typically, the coach leading each class in one of the chain’s 1,500 studios picks the music that plays during the workout. Now, once a month, every Orangetheory class will listen to the same tracks pulled together by Aoki.
“It’s all about motivation,” said Kevin Keith, the fitness chain’s chief brand officer.
A survey of 35,000 Orangetheory members helped cement the decision to enhance the chain’s music: “91% said music was really important to their workout, with 94% reporting that music motivates them to push further within the workout itself,” Keith said on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast.