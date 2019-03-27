Why Joan Creative's CCO keeps a spinning wheel in her closet

Jaime Robinson Credit: Alfred Maskeroni/Ad Age

Jaime Robinson first met Refinery29 Chief Operating Officer Lisa Clunie in 2015. In a year's time, they would found a new agency together, Joan Creative, with Clunie as CEO and Robinson as chief creative officer. Since then, the agency has made fun, sharp work for Netflix, Google, Adidas, General Mills, Booking.com, Gallo and Jet.com.

In the first episode of Ad Age's new "Ad Block" podcast, we task Robinson with talking about everything but her agency and advertising work—more or less. She weighs in on her favorite historical Joan, the allure of "Russian Doll" and childhood memories of the Sears Wish Book.

No word on whether there are skeletons in Robinson's closet, but there is both a spinning wheel and a loom. In what little spare time she has, she spins yarn and knits blankets and sweaters. "You take the raw fiber and pedal like the lady in Rumpelstiltskin, and you turn it into very disappointing yarn," she says. "But you are happy because you made it."