How woodworking keeps Deutsch's Pete Favat inspired

Pete Favat Credit: Alfred Maskeroni/Ad Age

Pete Favat leads creative for Deutsch North America, which makes memorable work for clients like Taco Bell, H&R Block and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke's advocacy organization.

In episode 2 of the new podcast "Ad Block," Favat talks about everything but his agency and the work. Instead, he dives into a conversation with Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni about woodworking, building useful things from scrap and renovating his home on "This Old House."

The C-suite leaves less time to get his hands dirty on the job, he says. "You're using your brain, which is good, but there's no physical gratification at all. We weren't put on this earth to just bang keys on a keyboard." So he creates on his own time, putting together whatever strikes his fancy: a dog sled, a chandelier, a garden.

He also weighs in on his Nine Inch Nails fandom, the library heist gone wrong in "American Animals" and the enduring imprint left on him as a child by the 1963 Graphis Advertising Annual.