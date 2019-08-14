All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: August 14, 2019
Brazilian director Douglas Bernardt has joined the U.S. roster at Stink Films for commercials and music videos. Bernardt’s short film “Bluesman,” for Baco Exu do Blues’ eponymous album, won the Grand Prix in Entertainment for Music at the Cannes Lions, as well as the Grand Prix at Ciclope Latino 2019. His commercial work includes projects for Fiat, Corona, and Samsung.
L.A.-based production company Fancy Content has added comedy director Amit Mehta to its roster for commercial representation. Since launching his directing career with a Comcast campaign for GS&P, Mehta has shot for clients including Google, Mercedes, ESPN, Volkswagen, McDonald’s and Ford. He also helmed Super Bowl spots for BMW featuring a voiceover by actor Chris Pine, whom he later directed, along with Kevin Costner, in a spot for ESPN. Prior to joining Fancy, Mehta was represented by JOJX and, before that, Interrogate.
Partizan has signed filmmaker and photographer Matt Baron for commercial representation. Baron’s recent work includes a Rimowa spot with Yuja Wang, and he’s also helmed ads for Adidas, fashion films for “Vogue,” a #metoo-inspired film for Nest and the spot “Drive” featuring Gigi Hadid for Tommy Hilfiger. He has also worked on branded films for the likes of Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Moncler, H&M and Kendrick Lamar. His awards include a Grand Clio, two Bronze Cannes Lions and an MTV VMA nomination.
Reset Content has added commercials and film director Sebastian Strasser for representation in the U.S. Strasser’s commercial work includes spots for Audi, Mercedes, Heineken, BMW, Ikea and Volkswagen and he has won over 150 advertising awards, including 16 Cannes Lions. He is currently preparing to begin production on a dystopian television mini-series, “Darklands,” this fall.
Valiant Pictures has signed Australian writer, editor and director Lincoln Caplice for his first U.S. commercial representation. Caplice has worked on brands including Kirin, Dean & Deluca, Red Bull, Interpol, Lexus, Samsung and others. His earlier experience included creating music videos for Tame Impala, The Presets, Cut Copy and other Australian bands.
Taste, a directing and creative collective based in New York City, Los Angeles and Vienna, has added director Stuart Parr to its roster for commercial representation. Parr was previously repped in the U.S. and U.K. by Furlined in L.A. and Blink in London, and his clients have included Samsung, Hershey’s and McDonald’s.
Brooklyn and Los Angeles-based production company Greenpoint Pictures has appointed Karen Berkowitz as the company’s first head of production. Berkowitz has worked in advertising for over a decade including at J. Walter Thompson, motion graphics studio Leroy & Clarkson and Park Pictures. Her most recent role was as New York bidding producer at Smuggler.
Method Studios has hired Bryan Farhy as managing director, West Coast and Michael Bennett as senior vice president and executive producer, West Coast MethodMade. Farhy was previously head of business development and an executive producer at B-Reel, and has also held executive producer and head of sales roles at RSA Films and Stink Films. Bennett previously served as managing director of Laundry, where he established operations for the design and animation studio’s San Francisco location.
Cabin Editing Company has added editors Greg Scruton and Debbie Berman to its roster and promoted Scott Butzer to editor. Scruton, who joins from Arcade Edit, has worked on commercials and music videos including Pepsi’s 2019 Grammy’s spot “Okurrr” starring Cardi B. Berman recently served as an editor at Marvel Studios on “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Black Panther,” and “Captain Marvel.” Butzer joined Cabin in 2017 and his recent credits include a spot for Gatorade celebrating the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Audio post-production company Heard City has promoted Stefano Campello to mixer/sound designer in its New York City office. Campello joined Heard City in 2014 and has worked on projects such as Leon Bridges' music video “The River," a feature-length visual album by LNZ, as well as short films by photographer Eric Ogden, Nocturne and Motel.
Post-production facility Digital Arts N.Y. has acquired Nutmeg Creative, adding several Nutmeg staff members to its roster—senior producer Lauren Boyle; sound designers/mixers Brian Beatrice and Frank Verderosa; colorist Gary Scarpulla; finishing editor/technical engineer Mark Spano; and director of production Brian Donnelly.