All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: August 21, 2019
1stAveMachine has signed filmmaker Danielle Katvan to its roster. Katvan recently won a Clio for a Vogue X Free People spot, while her short film "The Foster Portfolio" premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. She has also been a recipient of an award from Kodak for Excellence in the Craft of FIlmmaking.
Washington Square Films has signed director Anson Fogel for U.S. commercial representation. Fogel’s work includes projects for brands such as Apple, Volkswagen, Burger King, GE, Microsoft, The North Face, Red Bull, National Geographic, Jeep and Marriott. He is currently nominated for a 2019 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Commercial” for his work on the iPhone “Don’t Mess With Mother” spot.
Bodega Animation, a division of New York/ Los Angeles/San Francisco-based content creation studio and production company Bodega, has added Tiny Industries to its roster. Comprised of three co-creators, Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and Ozlem Aktur. Tiny Industries created "The Tiny Chef" show, which currently enjoys a large following on YouTube and Instagram. The trio has recently partnered with Kristen Bell, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to develop content for Imagine Entertainment.
M ss ng p eces has signed director T.J. O’Grady-Peyton to its live action roster for representation across North America. His work includes a Webby award-winning spot for Gatorade starring Cam Newton, a Webby and Art Directors Club award-winning spot for VW, a Clio award-winning spot for Goodyear, and the Irish Film and Television award-winning short film “Wave” co-directed with Benjamin Cleary and narrated by Jarvis Cocker. He has also created work for BMW, Asics and the Gaelic Athletic Games.
Director and photographer Jimmy Marble has joined Los Angeles based production company Society for U.S. representation. Marble has helmed campaigns for Coca-Cola, Adobe, Smirnoff, Tinder, Spotify & Kate Spade. Additionally, his photography has been featured in publications such as Time Magazine and The New York Times. His last narrative short film, “Ugh!” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018, with a follow-up slated to be released early next year.
Toronto production company The Corner Store has added director Noah Paul to its roster for Canadian representation. Paul began his creative career as lead designer for film title house yU+Co, later becoming design director and head of film for the New York culture magazine Bullett. He has since pursued a directorial career that has seen him work with clients including AT&T, PayPay, Lincoln Motors, Levi’s and Nestle.
Whitehouse Post has added editor Alex Hagon to its New York office. Hagon has worked at post houses in London, New York, and Los Angeles over the past decade, on spots for brands like Google, Samsung, Nike, Amex and Adidas. He has collaborated with directors including Drake Doremus, Nicolas Winding Refn, Matthias Hoene, Luc Besson, Jake Scott and David O’Russell.