All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: December 11, 2019
Stink Films has added Brazilian directing duo the Fridman Sisters to its U.S. roster for commercials and music videos. Lina and Maira Fridman won Silver at the Young Director Awards this year with “The Doll I’ve Never Asked For,” a project for Nike out of Wieden & Kennedy São Paulo. They were also finalists at The Art Director’s Club Young Guns awards. They have directed for brands such as Volkswagen, McDonald’s, and Ambev, as well as music videos and short films. The pair also has seven years of experience as production designers.
Victoria Mahoney has signed to production company Serial Pictures for director representation for commercials, branded entertainment, and music videos in the U.S. Mahoney was the first African American female director to join the “Star Wars” franchise, when she recently completed directing second unit on “Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker.” In her latest work, she bridged her film and commercial careers, directing a commercial for United Airlines and “Star Wars.”
Rakish has added director Matt Smukler to its roster. Smukler has been directing commercials and films for almost two decades. A former agency creative, he has helmed work for brands such as Nike, Toyota, Coca-Cola, the NFL, Microsoft, Budweiser, Reebok, MTV, 20th Century Fox, AT&T, Absolut and McDonald’s. His first feature documentary, “Wildflower,” is now in post-production.
The AICP has named Ali Brown, partner/executive producer at Prettybird, as the chairperson of its 2020 AICP Show: The Art & Technique of the Commercial. The AICP Show also announced it will now accept entries from agencies, marketers, production companies and post production companies globally in all categories.
Los Angeles-based production company London Alley has added director Luke Monaghan to its roster for U.S. commercial and music video representation. Monaghan’s commercial clients include Beats By Dre, Nike, Adidas, Fox Sports, Crown Royal, Stella Artois and Levi's. He has directed several music videos for Sam Smith including “Writing's On The Wall” and “Not The Only One,” both of which received nominations from the Brit Awards and the U.K. Music Video Awards. His film “State of Play” for HBO, about the Mexican boxer Ray Beltran, earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Sports Documentary.
Joe Talbot has joined the directorial roster at Mssng Peces for his first commercial representation. Talbot is known for directing and co-writing “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” his feature film debut. The film premiered at Sundance, where it earned the Best Director and Special Jury Awards, and was released theatrically by A24 in June.
Directing and creative collective Taste has added Victoria Granof to its commercial director roster. Granof’s work has appeared on the pages of The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, Cherry Bombe, Vogue, Food52, Martha Stewart, the New Yorker and Bon Appetit.
New York postproduction studio Bonfire has appointed Gene Nazarov as creative director. Nazarov ’s resume includes time spent at Brand New School, Uvphactory, The Mill and Postal. Also joining Bonfire as producer is Tierney Farrell, who comes over from Chimney, and 3D artist Hee Hye Moon, who has previously worked as a freelance.
Toronto-based Outsider Editorial has promoted John Gallagher to editor, the first addition to its roster since its launch in June 2018. Gallagher has worked on clients and projects between Canada and Los Angeles, including Porsche, Netflix, Samsung, Adidas, Spirit of York, Capital Group and Canadian Down Syndrome Society.