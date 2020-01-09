All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: January 9, 2020
Nice Shoes has hired Adam Liebowitz as creative director of editorial as it opens a dedicated creative editorial division. Its roster of editorial talent is led by executive producer Tara Holmes and will work across Nice Shoes’ offices in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Minneapolis and Boston. Liebowitz comes to Nice Shoes after two decades at his own editorial studio, Go Robot!, and cutting at a number of other editorial shops. In addition to Liebowitz, the roster features editors including Marcos Castiel, Rami D’Aguiar, Colin Loughlin, John Maloney, Michael Reuter and Dan Suter.
Creative studio Ntropic has hired directors Brian Williams and KAM (Katie McQuillan) to work out of iits London office. KAM joins from The Mill where she worked on spots for EA Sports/FIFA, Irish e-commerce startup Haru, as well as her own short film “A-Z of NI” which breaks down famously inscrutable Northern Irish slang. Now, at Ntropic, she will serve as both a director and art director. Williams originates from the world of graphic design, having worked on album covers (most famously U2’s "Zooropa") before moving into becoming an advertising and short film director. At agency Dynamo, he worked on channel visuals for TG4, TV3 and the MTV Music Awards, and has since worked on campaigns for Toyota, Bridgestone, and Children in Need, as well as projects for Jose Cuervo and Rolls Royce.
Visual effects and design studio Shape + Light has officially launched in Los Angeles, led by managing and creative director Rob Trent and executive producer Cara Lehr. Trent worked at Asylum VFX as a VFX supervisor and creative director, before co-founding The Mission VFX in 2010. He later established Saint Studio in 2015. Lehr has over 20 years of experience in the creative industry across both commercials and features. She has worked for many of LA’s VFX studios, including Zoic Studios, Asylum VFX, Digital Domain, Brickyard VFX and Psyop.
Creative studio CVLT has hired Joe Simons as lead editor. He joins after three years at the Mill, where he worked on projects including the "It’s What Connects Us" campaign for HBO, the "Top Artist of the Year" campaign for Spotify and work for Ralph Lauren. Prior to the Mill, he began his career at PS260 and then spent four years at Cut+Run.
Audio company Squeak E. Clean Studios has appointed Nick Doering as a producer based at its New York office. During his career, which has included working at Primary Wave Music Publishing, Doering has secured placements for tracks spanning branded content with clients such as Apple, Samsung and McDonald's, and films including “Booksmart” and “Dr. Sleep.”