All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: November 14, 2019
Furlined has signed Nora Kirkpatrick to its roster for commercials. Kirkpatrick has written and directed for several comedic series, including “Assisted Living,” “Virtually Mike and Nora,” and the soon-to-be released TV series “The Coop” in association with Funny Or Die, as well an episode of “The Goldbergs.” She started her career in a band, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, before going on to become an actor, writer and director.
Caviar has added Mexican/Spanish directing duo Los Perez (aka Tania Verduzco and Adrian Pérez) to its London and Amsterdam rosters for commercial & music video representation. Their work has included ads for Asda, Dia, EOS, Honda, McDonald’s, Photobox and Suntrust and has been recognized and awarded by the likes of Ciclope, Club de Creativos, LIA, Ojo de Iberoamérica and Vimeo Staff Picks.
Honor Society has signed Brazilian director Juliana Curi for U.S. commercial and entertainment representation. Curi began her career in the creative department of MTV Brazil, and since becoming a director her career has included work for clients such as Mastercard, Sony, Avon and Dove. Other work includes art exhibitions Pink Intervention at Spotte Art NY and Battle of the Body at Centro Cultural São Paulo. She is currently in development with Honor Society on a documentary series called “Almighty Hair.”
Mssng peces has signed director Riley Stearns for commercial representation. Stearns recently directed feature film “The Art of Self Defense” starring Jesse Eisenberg. His feature film debut, “Faults” premiered at SXSW in 2014. He is currently in pre-production on this third feature, “Dual.”
Brooklyn-based production company Curfew has added directors Madeline Kelly and Haya Waseem for commercial and branded content representation in the U.S. Kelly hails from Sydney, Australia, and has directed for clients such as Pantene, Maybelline, Spotify, Champion and MTV. Waseem, born in Pakistan and now living in Brooklyn, has a background in documentary editing, and her recent branded work includes campaigns for Lyft and the ACLU.
Dutch production company Halal has added director Thessa Meijer to its global roster of commercial directors. Most recently, Meijer was awarded the Grand Prix at the Ciclope awards for her first production, “Walking Fish,” which is also the 2020 Oscars submission for the Netherlands in the Short Film category. Her first campaign for Halal is a collaboration with Amsterdam-based eyewear brand Ace & Tate.
Director Nick Piper has joined the directorial roster of Santa Monica-based production company Spears & Arrows. Piper worked as a VFX artist at MPC in London before focusing solely on directing. Prior to joining Spears & Arrows, he was represented by Rocket Films for nearly two years, and before that he was with Backyard Productions. His recent work includes the Johnson & Johnson spot “Not Alone.”
Brooklyn-based Tinygiant is opening a new division for scripted film and television. It will be headed up by Neil Champagne, who recently co-produced the series “Unspeakable” for CBC/Sundance Channel. He also spent several years working in commercial production for companies in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.
Toronto-based RoosterPost has hired Sam McLaren as partner and executive producer. McLaren arrives from Fort York VFX, where her experience has included CG, visual effects and finishing, and prior to that spent several years leading the editorial team at Panic & Bob Editing. She has worked on projects for brands including Ikea, Budweiser, Alexander Keiths, Ford, TD, CIBC and Canadian Tire.
Los Angeles-based production company Joinery has formed a partnership with executive producer Cesar Ahumada to represent directors from the Argentinacine roster to work in the U.S. From the Argentinacine lineup, Joinery adds Augusto Gimenez Zapiola, Camila Zapiola, Martin Romanella, Lara Arellano and Nano Tidone for projects in the U.S.
L.A. and New York-based music company Heavy Duty Projects had expanded its roster of services with Heavy Duty Trailers, a new division dedicated to providing original and licensed music in both feature film trailers and TV show promos. Chris Restivo, former director of music at Ignition Creative, will be its executive producer while composer and producer Kevin Seaton is creative director. The pair will work out of the company’s West Coast base.