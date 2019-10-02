All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: October 2, 2019
Production company Rocket Film has signed director and photographer Peggy Sirota to its roster for exclusive commercial representation in the U.S. Sirota, who has photographed celebrities including Madonna, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, President Obama and the Dalai Lama, started directing in 1994 and has worked on campaigns for brands such as Apple, Nike, Gap, Adidas, Disney, Microsoft, Sony, Patek Philippe and Toyota. Her most famous work also includes the Clinique “Happy” campaign.
Brooklyn-based production company Tinygiant has added Nicolò Bravetta and Iacopo Carapelli to its director roster for commercial representation in the U.S. Bravetta has directed for automotive brands including Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Maserati, as well as for the likes of Ikea. Currently, he is working on a pilot for a Netflix series in Europe. Carapelli has worked for clients including Levi’s, Napapijiri and Ray-Ban, for which he directed its global #ProudtoBelong holiday campaign.
Director Daniel Iglesias Jr. has signed with Good Company for representation. His work includes projects for clients like Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden, Skyy Vodka, Capitol and Chrysler, as well as Vogue film “Death Head Sphinx” and music videos for alt-rock band The Neighbourhood. He also helmed a two-minute promo for Margaux the Agency that has won prizes including Best Picture at the London Fashion Film Festival.
Food specialist creative production company Chuck Studios has opened a new U.S. base in Los Angeles, California. The L.A. office will be helmed by Elyse Sara, whose former company Canteen has joined forces with Chuck Studios. Chuck Studios was founded in 2011 by Ellen Gaedtgens and Olaf van Gerwen and is headquartered in Amsterdam with a third office in Moscow. Its U.S. roster will include directors including Van Gerwen, duo Spicy and Kristy Snell.
Buddy Brakha has joined RSA Films and Black Dog Films as an executive producer. Brakha has spent the past 16 years as worldwide executive producer and a creative director at Brakhax2, founded by his father, photographer, filmmaker and artist Moshe Brakha. There he produced campaigns for brands such as Skyy Vodka, Martini & Rossi, EA, Best Buy, Dewar’s and Motorola.
Alkemy X has hired Lee Tone as creative director, tasked with leading creative for its branded content division. Tone joins from Barbarian, where he led campaigns for agency clients like Samsung, JBL and AB InBev. He recently collaborated with Alkemy X on Samsung’s four-episode home decor series “Reframe This Space.”
Cut+Run is adding New York-based editor Eric Argiro to its roster. His projects include The North Face’s “Question Madness,” winner of a Cannes Lion for editing, as well as “Anthem” for New Balance, Citibank's “Surfer,” and the Zayn Malik music video “A Whole New World,” which has over 122 million hits to date. He has previously worked at Blue Rock, V2 and Union Editorial.
Uppercut has promoted Tyler Horton to editor, after he spent two years as an assistant editor. Horton first joined Uppercut in 2017 after a stint as an assistant editor at Whitehouse Post and has worked on projects such as recent Nike campaign “Letters to Heroes,” a series launched in conjunction with the U.S. Open, as well as spots for clients including Asics, Hypebeast, Volvo and MOMA.