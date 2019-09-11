All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: September 11, 2019
Director David Gray has signed with Supply & Demand for commercial representation in the U.S. His first project out of the production shop was Terri & Sandy’s recent campaign for BJ’s Wholesale Club. A former creative at agencies including BBDO and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, his directorial work includes spots for Nike, Visa, American Express, Microsoft, FedEX, Time Warner, Showtime, Volkswagen and Geico. He has won awards from The One Show, Cannes, D&AD and others and has been nominated for the Director’s Guild of America Commercial Director of the Year award. Gray has previously been represented by Skunk, Station Film and Hungry Man.
Rocket Film has added Argentinean director Joaquín Güiraldes to its roster for exclusive commercial representation in the U.S. Güiraldes began his career editing at Argentinacine and then went on to edit at David the Agency, where he turned to directing. His first project with Rocket was for Purina with La Piz Chicago, and most recently, he helmed the latest work for Budweiser China with David Miami.
Production company Sweetshop has partnered with Israeli-founded Green Productions to open a new company in Australia and New Zealand that will combine Sweetshop’s production experience and Green Productions’ filmmaking skills. Sweetshop & Green will focus on making films and TV series. It will launch in October, headed up by Sharlene George, founding partner and global executive producer of Sweetshop, and producer Gal Greenspan, co-founder and CEO of Green Productions, who will assume the positions of joint managing directors. Moshe Edery, president & CEO of Israeli-based United King, will also join Sweetshop & Green on a strategic, production and distribution level.
Rakish has signed director Chris Woods to its roster for U.S. commercial representation. Woods has worked with brands such as Firestone, Skittles, Braun and Georgia Lottery. As well as helming multiple Super Bowl spots, he has worked with top celebrities, musicians, athletes. His latest work is for Pathways to Education, a Canadian nonprofit.
Alkemy X has added director Scott J. Ross to its roster for U.S. commercial representation. Ross has worked as a director, cinematographer, and producer on commercials, music videos, short films and features, for clients such as Adidas, Google, Snapchat, Comcast, Hendricks Gin and the United States Postal Service. His films have been showcased at Sundance, the Tribeca Film Festival, True/False, Sheffield Doc/Fest and the Borscht Film Festival.
ArtClass has signed director Cody Stokes to its roster. Hailing from the Midwest, Stokes has crafted ads for brands including Toyota, Nike SB, American Express, Microsoft, Yahoo, BMW, ESPN and Dreambone. His first full-length narrative, crime drama “The Ghost Who Walks,” played on the film festival circuit this summer and won six awards at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, including Best Narrative Feature.
Toronto-based Partners Film added director Trevor Gourley to its roster for Canadian representation. Gourley began his career on the agency side before turning to directing. His reel includes campaigns for Taco Bell, RBC, Canadian Western Bank and the recently released “Charades” for The Source out of Juniper Park/TBWA.
Nice Shoes has signed Munich-based directing duo Mirror + Sparks for U.S. commercial and film representation in immersive and XR experiences. The duo, Zidi Liebol and Joerg Liebold, specialize in live action, design, 3D animation, VFX and cross-platform storytelling. Clients include brands such as Audi, Cook Medical and Janua, along with art institutions including the Pace Gallery, Clyfford Still Museum and Aspen Art Museum. They are currently working on a VR narrative experience that provides users with an inside perspective on the personal and professional life of artist and director Julian Schnabel.
Cut+Run London has promoted managing director Toby Abbott and senior editor Sam Jones to partners. Abbott started his career at SVC Television and has worked at some of London’s top post production companies. Prior to his promotion to managing director, he helped build the joint offering of offline and online with Jogger Studios at Cut+Run’s Wardour Street office. Jones began his career assisting at companies around Soho, before settling at Cut+Run and working his way from assistant to editor. He has since cut campaigns for brands including Nike, Guinness and Adidas. The pair join editor/partners Julian Tranquille, Ben Campbell and James Rose in the new line-up.
NYC-based indie film and content studio Bindery has appointed Andrea Theodore as executive producer. Theodore joins Bindery from Washington Square Films, where she spent the last three years as executive producer. Before that, she worked at Humble in New York, starting as head of production and working her way up to executive producer over five years.
Content creation studio CVLT Production has hired Charles Paek as creative director/VFX supervisor, and Frank Sun as executive producer/creative producer. Both will oversee production and post-production for client projects based out of New York and Los Angeles. Paek has been behind creative projects for clients such as Lexus, Target, Acura, Infiniti, Marvel, Paramount and Tanqueray, working at CBS Broadcasting, Heresy, Digital Domain and Artifact Studios, among others. Sun brings experience shooting commercials, music videos, feature films and photography for Red Antler and his own production company XY Content, collaborating with clients including Google, Cartier, Norwegian Airlines and Nike.