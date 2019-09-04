All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: September 4, 2019
Production company Stink is opening its first office in Japan. Stink Tokyo will be helmed by executive producer Reiko Mori, an international producer with 20 years experience in the market, having previously worked at Tokyo production company TYO. The studio will focus initially on its film offering, introducing its international directorial roster to the market there, as well as finding and nurturing Japanese directors and launching their careers throughout Stink’s global network.
Gifted Youth has signed director Matt Dilmore to its roster. Dilmore has directed Super Bowl work for Avocados from Mexico, an Emmy-nominated short for Old Navy, and spots for Yoplait, Little Caesars, KFC, Foot Locker, PlayStation and Stella Artois. His parody ad inviting guests to stay at “The Shining”’s Overlook Hotel aired as part of the 90th Oscars broadcast. Dilmore also helmed “The Great Imposter” for ESPN's “30-for-30” series, which won an Emmy Award.
Reset Content has signed German film director Hanna Maria Heidrich for commercial representation in the U.S. Heidrich first made her mark as a director in 2010 with an environmental campaign titled “We Miss You.” She has since directed commercials for brands such as Porsche, Sky, Ikea, Stella Artois, Vodafone and Mercedes Benz. In 2018, she directed the Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi starring Cindy Crawford.
RSA Films is adding filmmaker Peter Atencio to its roster for commercial representation. His work directing and producing the sketch comedy show “Key & Peele” earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Other projects include directing and producing the TV drama “Whiskey Cavalier” this year for Warner Bros. and ABC. As a commercial director, Atencio is known for Pepsi Max’s campaign “Test Drive” for Davie Brown Entertainment/The Marketing Arm, which features Jeff Gordon pulling pranks in disguise, as well as spots for Xfinity, Mountain Dew, Taco Bell, Twitter and Honda.
Filmmaker/creative director Quinn Wilson, who works with closely singer Lizzo, has signed with New York and L.A.-based creative studio Good Company. Wilson has been responsible for designing Lizzo’s debut album cover, serving as creative director for her most recent tour, and directing the bulk of her music videos including “Juice”. Most recently, he helped take the singer’s message of body positivity to the MTV VMA stage, with a giant inflatable twerking posterior.
Supply & Demand has added director Phil Joanou to its roster for commercial representation in the U.S. His commercial work includes projects for the likes of Disney, Mercedes, Budweiser, Nike, Coke, Samsung, Gatorade, NASCAR, and ESPN. Joanou is also well known for his collaborations with rock band U2 and has worked with artists such as Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
Director Hannah Pearl Utt has joined bi-coastal production company Epoch Films for commercial representation. Her feature directorial debut, “Before You Know It,” came out in theaters last month. The film, which also stars Utt, alongside co-writer, Jen Tullock, played in competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. In 2017, Utt participated in Sundance’s inaugural Catalyst Women’s Initiative, as well as the Sundance Screenwriter and Director Labs, and received a 2018 Adrienne Shelly Foundation Women Filmmakers Grant.Tool has signed director Sam Kaplan to its roster. Kaplan has a background as a photographer and filmmaker with a specialism in tabletop and product imagery. His most recent projects include shot motion and photography for Jack Daniels, Peet’s Coffee, LG and Warby Parker.
Luke Logan has signed with London-based production company The Graft for representation. Logan has helmed commercials for brands including Range Rover, Jaguar, Coca Cola and Manchester United as well as music promos for the likes of Tobi Sunmol and Grace Savage.
Post production facility Bonfire has expanded with the addition of three new partners. Click 3X founder Peter Corbett is joining along with former Click 3X creative director Aron Baxter and Dave Dimeola, founder and executive producer of The Brigade, which specializes in in remote VFX and post. Corbett will hold the title of partner / new business, while Baxter will serve as partner / creative director and Di Meola will be partner / executive producer. Also joining Bonfire is senior producer Jenn Frangella, who also comes over from Click 3X, and Kait Johnson, VFX Flame assist.
Production and post company Element Productions has launched a studio in Austin in partnership with video and photography production studio Vivian. Vivian will represent the entire Element directorial roster in Austin.