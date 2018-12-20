'The Florida Project' director Baker signs with Superprime

Sean Baker Credit: Superprime

Superprime has signed Sean Baker to its roster for U.S. commercial representation. Baker is a director, cinematographer, producer, screenwriter and editor best known for his independent films "Tangerine" and "The Florida Project." "Tangerine," shot entirely on an iPhone 5S, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Magnolia Pictures. "The Florida Project" premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and earned Willem Dafoe an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor while Baker was awarded Best Director of the Year by the New York Film Critics Circle. Baker was also the co-creator of long-running comedy series "Greg the Bunny."

Bas Berkout Credit: ArtClass

Dutch director Bas Berkhout is joining L.A. and New York-based production company ArtClass for U.S. representation. His work spans documentaries, as well as work for commercial clients including ESPN, Facebook, H&M, Samsung, Asics Europe, TimeInc, Condé Nast, The Atlantic, Honeywell and others. ArtClass is Berkhout's first U.S. representation after five years of freelancing in the States.

Los Angeles based production company SixTwentySix has added Robert Nyerges to its roster for exclusive commercial and music video representation in the U.S. Nyerges is a director of films, commercials, branded content and music videos. His commercial work includes Gatorade "Mother's Day," Adidas "Run Explosively" and Mercedes "Experience" while other projects include music video "Pops" for hip-hop duo They and short film "April's Way."

Hans ten Cate Credit: Method Studios

Former Electronic Arts executive Hans ten Cate has joined Method Studios as VP, senior business development, games. San Francisco-based ten Cate will focus on bringing Method Studios together with game developers and publishers to produce cinematics, trailers and teasers, marketing and social content. He spent a decade at EA, contributing to such game franchises as The Sims, The Simpsons, and Dante's Inferno. Later he co-founded games technology company MaxPlay.

Bernadette Quinn and Pete Kasko Credit: Carousel

Moondog Edit's Bernadette Quinn and Pete Kasko have opened new creative and production company Carousel in New York City. Leveraging Moondog's resources, the company's offerings will include strategy, creative development, brand development, production, editorial, VFX/GFX, color, music and mix. Its team will include Creative Director AnaLiza Alba Leen, Executive Producer Danielle Russo and Managing Director Dee Tagert.

Matt Drenik Credit: South Music and Sound Design

South Music and Sound Design has added artist/composer/producer Matt Drenik to its team. Drenik's experience in the music world includes running the Portland-based collective and label Get Loud, composing for TV shows, including songs written specifically for the FX series "Sons of Anarchy," and touring as frontman for Austin rock band Lions. He has handled sync and licensing for his own outfits and the Get Loud roster, including song placement in HBO's "Here and Now" and "CSI," Showtime's "Shameless," and EA's "UFC 2."