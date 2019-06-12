Hey Wonderful signs Ellen von Unwerth, Little Minx adds Romain Laurent
Hey Wonderful has signed filmmaker and photographer Ellen von Unwerth for commercial representation. Her recent work includes fashion films for “Vogue” with Georgia May Jagger and “Cosmopolitan” with Miley Cyrus, a Shiseido commercial featuring Lady Gaga and a campaign for Hunger magazine with a music-driven branded short and editorial feature. She’s also worked on branded films for Dior, Guess, Azzedine Alaïa and Katharine Hamnett, music videos for Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera and album covers for Rihanna.
Little Minx has added French director and photographer Romain Laurent to its roster. Known for his creative gifs, he has also worked with brands including Xbox, Hilton, Axe, Coca-Cola, Google, Citroen and Nissan. Laurent is now based in L.A. after six years in New York City.
Furlined has signed director Erin Heidenreich for representation in the U.S, and U.K. Her work includes the film for Dove’s #ShowUs campaign, which aims to celebrate a more diverse and inclusive portrayal of women and beauty. She has also worked with Always, and her first feature length documentary film, “The War to Be Her,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of a woman growing up in the Taliban-controlled region of Waziristan, who disguised herself as a boy so she could play sports.
Director Rudolf Peter Kiss has signed with Washington Square Films for his first U.S. commercial representation. Originally from Hungary, Kiss has worked with brands such as Telekom, Vodafone, Telenor, Nespresso, Tesco and Audi. His most recent project is a short film for World Down Syndrome Day.
Halal has added director Madja Amin to its roster. The Amsterdam-based director has worked with streetwear brand Patta, hip-hop festival Appelsap and brands such as KLM, Vodafone and Samsung. His music video "Habiba" for Dutch-Algerian rapper Boef is currently one of the most watched Dutch YouTube clips ever, with 50 million views to date. In 2017, he partnered with Halal for his first short-fiction film “Stray Sheep.”
Producers Mara Milićević and John Duffin have teamed up to launch Emerald Pictures, a Los Angeles-based production company with a roster including directors Kosta, Rodney Lucas, Peter O’Brien, Jennifer Roberts and Nathan R. Smith. Duffin worked for almost two decades as head of production and then executive producer at Epoch Films, before going on to build Framestore Pictures. Milićević has previously produced work for brands including Apple, Facebook, BMW and Land Rover.
Cut+Run’s New York office has promoted Ellese Shell to executive producer, while Marcia Wigley has been elevated to Shell's former role of head of production. Shell started her career at Cut+Run and worked her way up from front desk to head of production. Wigley produced a wide variety of projects at Lost Planet and the Whitehouse before joining Cut+Run.
Production company Vagabond's Partner/Executive Producer Gabriel Carratu is moving from his long-term base in Latin America to spearhead the opening of a new office in Barcelona which will further expand the company’s reach in Europe. Vagabond has been collaborating in Spain on a series of automotive commercials, including spots for Enovate, Jeep, Renault, Kia, Bentley, Jaguar and Mercedes. The company also worked on commercials for Nike, Sporting Bet and Palace Ralph Lauren.