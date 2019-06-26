The latest production moves, hires, and partnerships: June 26, 2019
Tool of North America has signed Saturday Night Live director/writer Paul Briganti to its roster. Known for his weekly SNL digital shorts, Briganti’s directorial credits include TV comedies “Adam Ruins Everything,” NBC’s “Imaginary Friend,” and CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Briganti was also a staff director at CollegeHumor, and has directed his feature film debut “Big Brother Volcano” for Gravitas Ventures. He has also created projects for "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, Funny Or Die and The Onion.
Prettybird has added director Theo Adams as a “collaborator” on its roster. Adams, who is currently directing the FKA Twigs world tour, has collaborated with the company on a film for Dazed Beauty, titled ‘Dream Like The Stars.” Specializing in live performances, Adams has previously worked with brands such as MAC Cosmetics and Louis Vuitton.
Rich Pring and Cathleen O’Conor Stern have opened new production company Reverie Content in Los Angeles. Previously, Pring was executive producer at Psyop and spent over a decade leading Green Dot Films, while O’Conor Stern has been a partner and executive producer at Paranoid U.S. The company launches with a talent roster including Raymond Bark, Mimi Cave, Joris Debeij, Jeff Feuerzeig, Natalia Leite, James Rath and François Vogel. Reverie also announced a partnership with post-production studio Visual Creatures to provide a full-service offering to clients.
NYC-based creative studio Nice Shoes has hired Nick Litwinko as executive producer, helming the launch of its new film and episodic VFX division. Litwinko and his team already have three long-form projects underway and will be announcing a major signing in the coming months. Litwinko started his career at MTV before going on to launch his own company, Rogue Creative. He later worked for Psyop New York, BL:ND and First Avenue Machine before joining ShootersINC as managing director and playing a key role in its rebrand to Alkemy X.
The Chimney Group has added several hires to both its Los Angeles and New York studios. Joining in L.A. are Ron Moon as executive producer and Fred Ross as creative director. Moon has worked for studios like Zoic, Logan, and Ntropic and Ross has worked as a creative director and live action director for clients including Nike, eBay and Dodge. In New York, the company adds Jody Peters as executive producer, Sean Eno as creative director and Gene Nazarov as executive creative director. Peters has experience at both Click 3X and Postal, while Eno has worked at Postal, Imaginary Forces, Gretel and Trollbäck + Company and Nazarov’s resume includes Postal, The Mill and Brand New School.
New York studio Block & Tackle has made several new appointments, including Dorian Carli-Jones as producer. Carli-Jones was most recently a producer for Brand New School, where he rose through the ranks and produced commercial and branded content projects for brands including Google, JetBlue and Procter & Gamble. Additionally Mike Russo and Alex Winakor join as designer/animators. Russo joins from Forbes and Winakor joins full time after a period as an intern.