Nugent joins Girl Culture Films, Method adds content collective and more

Melinda Nugent Credit: Rodney Nugent

Lauren Greenfield's new company Girl Culture Films has announced its first major hire, appointing Melinda Nugent as executive producer. Nugent will run all commercial and branded content productions, as well as development and production of projects for film and television. Nugent has worked as an executive producer for Stink Films, 1stAveMachine and Strangelove Productions. She has two decades of producing experience for commercial and film projects including Adidas, Apple, Nike, and Google. Girl Culture Films has also enlisted all-female domestic representation for its commercial opportunities with Gay Guthrey (Samuel Guthrey) for the Mid-West/South regions; Jill Reehl and Maggie Davis (Get Reehl/Get Davis) for the West Coast region and Gisela Limberg (Hunky Dory) for East Coast region. This team has already secured a campaign with K-Y. Greenfield is presenting on the Girl Culture Panel at the SXSW festival in March, joined by Nugent.

Method Made's logo Credit: Method

Digital production company Method Studios is launching MethodMade, a collective of directors, artists, technologists and creatives developing concepts and producing short-form content. The group is led operationally by Method managing director/executive VP, North American advertising production, Stuart Robinson, out of New York. Talent includes Executive Creative Director Jon Noorlander; Senior Creative Director Benjamin Walsh; Creative Directors John Likens, Vernon Wilbert, Jesse Bradstreet, and Doug Luka; Art Director and Designer Welsey Ebelhar and Art Director Ivan Girard.

Patrick McElroy Credit: Sweetshop

Sweetshop has appointed J. Patrick McElroy as executive producer of its U.S. team. He will lead all Sweetshop's U.S. projects, with production teams based in New York and Los Angeles. McElroy began his career at documentarian Albert Maysles' production company and later moved to Los Angeles, becoming producer at Spotwelders and helping introduce the company's VFX branch, Shipping + Handling. In 2014, he moved to Radical Media in New York, leading the company's sales force on the East Coast.

Stephanie Walton Credit: Compulsory

Stephanie Walton has joined Compulsory as head of new business and development. She was formerly head of marketing and PR at Somesuch. In her new role, she will be will be working closely with partner and executive producer Kadri Mahmoud to expand on Compulsory's profile in commercials. Prior to her role at Somesuch, Walton spent time time as community & partnerships manager at film streaming platform WeAreColony, where she worked on online marketing campaigns for films such as Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Lobster" and Crystal Moselle's "The Wolfpack." Her career also includes stints at the filmmakers network Shooting People and The Salt Company.

Daniel Bergmann Credit: Stink

The AICP Show takes place on June 6, and will this year be chaired by Daniel Bergmann, founder and president of Stink. Jaime Robinson, co-founder and chief creative officer of Joan Creative, is the chair of AICP Next, which takes place June 4. The call for entries has been extended to March 8. To enter, visit the website. The AICP Show Curatorial Committee has also been announced and includes Epoch director Martin De Thurah; JohnXHannes co-founder Hannes Ciatti; Girl Culture Films director Lauren Greenfield; Ari Kuschnir, executive producer/founder, M ss ng P eces; Lisa Mehling, president, Chelsea Pictures and Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder at Smuggler.

Max De Lucia, Sascha Darroch-Davies, Greg Moore Credit: DLMDD

Max De Lucia, Greg Moore and Sascha Darroch-Davies have left senior management roles at music and sound collective Adelphoi Music to start sonic branding agency DLMDD. The trio are joining forces with former Frukit managing director Jeremy Paterson to launch the new venture. Between them, De Lucia, Moore, Darroch-Davies and Paterson have worked with brands including HSBC, M&S, Volvo, Unilever, Amazon, Coca Cola, Nokia, Magners, O2, NSPCC and Ben & Jerry's, and with artists including Dizzee Rascal, Zane Lowe, Avicii, Guy Chambers and The Darkness.

Kimmy Dube Credit: Cosmo Street Editorial

Cosmo Street Editorial has added editor Kimmy Dubé to its roster. Dubé began her editing career in NYC at Lost Planet Editorial. After cutting her first spots for the AT&T "It's Not Complicated" campaign she went on to edit ads for brands including Nike, NBA, Jack Daniel's, UPS, Coke, Honda, Cadillac and more. Her recent projects include Miya Folick's latest music video "Thingamajig" and multiple spots for Nike's golf campaign.

Glenn Conte Credit: Chimney

Editor Glenn Conte has joined production and postproduction company Chimney in New York City. He previously spent nine-years at editorial and finishing boutique, Northern Lights, and prior to that, post-production company, Red Car. His work has garnered awards including Cannes Lions, AICP, AICE and the Emmys. It also includes longer form narrative content, having edited three seasons of web series "Cop Show With Colin Quinn."

Joe Siegel Credit: LVLY

New York content creation and creative studio LVLY has added editor Joe Siegel to its team. He comes over from Crew Cuts, the New York editorial shop where he launched his career in post. His work includes a spot for Coach which follows a skateboarder as he travels on his board from Brooklyn to Manhattan and back, and a short film for the Range Rover Evoque and its "City Evocation" series, which profiles artists as they work in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Chadwick Halbritter Credit: Cutters

Cutters Studios, along with Flavor, its design and visual arts group, has added Creative Director/Designer Chadwick Halbritter to its full-time staff in Detroit. Halbritter has helped lead immersive, cinematic 2D/3D projects from design through production, ranging from main titles for films, TV series and experiential applications, to commercials, TV idents and concert visuals.

Ross Denner Credit: Artjail

VFX boutique Artjail has added Ross Denner as head of 3D, working out of its Chinatown, NYC studio. Denner joins from EightVFX's Los Angeles studio, where he worked on a wide range of commercials, music videos and feature films, including Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!," Melanie Martinez's "Mad Hatter" music video and a spot for "NBA 2K19" featuring Lebron James.