Pytlik returns to Stink Studios, Dunlop signs with Corner Shop

Mark Pytlik Credit: Stink

Mark Pytlik is returning to Stink Studios as Global CEO after a spell away at Spotify. The co-founder and partner of the global creative studio left in June 2017 after nearly ten years at the company and became a group creative director with Spotify. "Stink accounts for a big piece of my heart and my professional career. There's really nowhere else I'd rather be," Pytlik said. "During my time away, I met with all sorts of different companies and quickly realized that no one is better placed to capitalise on the seismic changes that are happening across advertising right now."

Sara Dunlop Credit: Corner Shop

The Corner Shop has signed director Sara Dunlop for representation in the US. Represented by Rattling Stick in the U.K., Dunlop's work spans campaigns from Levis to Virgin Trains, Vodafone and Sky to Facebook and Burberry plus her most recent campaign for the RAF. In 2019 she became the ambassador to England for Free The Bid. Her commercial work has been awarded and shortlisted at British Arrows, D&AD, Creative Circle, Cannes Lions and more. Her most recent short, "Dreamlands," was the only U.K. short film to be "In Competition" at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, won "Best Narrative Short" at the 2016 Brooklyn Film Festival and recently played at the London Film Festival.

Charlie Crompton, James Studholme and David van der Gaag. Credit: Rogue and Blink

London production companies Blink and Rogue are joining forces from next month. The two companies will retain their own distinct brands and rosters, with no umbrella name, but the move brings together six companies: automotive specialist Carnage, animation studio Blinkink, Blink and Rogue in commercials production, Major Tom / Village Green in music production and Blink Industries in long form entertainment. No management positions have been announced as yet but Rogue co-founder Charlie Crompton, Blink chairman James Studholme and Carnage CEO David van der Gaag all remain with the companies.

Natalie Rae Credit: Epoch Films

Director Natalie Rae has signed with Epoch Films for commercial representation. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Rae's first music video went to number one in North America, won best Rock Video at MMVAs and led to her nomination for Best Director. She directed the first Global PSA for United Nations Women, promoting female leadership and just completed a film for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about youth activists around the world. Her recent work includes a global campaign for Uber and two music videos for Leon Bridges.

Alex Richanbach Credit: Tool

Daito Manabe Credit: Tool

Tool of North America has signed two directors across its innovation and live action rosters. Tokyo-based immersive artist Daito Manabe, who joins the innovation roster, is a media artist, interactive director, programmer, DJ and executive at Rhizomatiks. He is also well known for his experimental brand collaborations such as the Free Run+ campaign for Nike, in which the running shoes were utilized as musical instruments, and his campaign for Honda "Sound of Honda/Aryton Senna 1989," which used driving data from the world's fastest lap and won the Titanium Grand Prix in Cannes 2014. He also appeared in an Apple campaign for his role as one of the artists in the world using Mac technology to further creativity. Alex Richanbach brings experience in feature films and comedy to the Tool live action team. His most recent work includes directing the Netflix film, "Ibiza," while his "Undercover Lyft" campaign received over one billion media impressions. He also directed Julia Roberts in her European Calzedonia campaign, and has directed spots with Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, Demi Lovato, Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and DJ Khaled.

Samen Credit: Eskimo

Eskimo has signed directing duo Samen for U.S. commercial representation. Milan-based duo Sami and Ludovico have been behind spots for the likes of Nike, Vodafone, Hyundai, BMW, Lamborghini, Apple, Tudor, Greenpeace, Yamaha, Fastweb, US Soccer, Schoffel and others. They have collaborated with agencies including J. Walter Thompson, DLV BBDO, Vice, Ogilvy & Mather, Grey United, Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett. They were formerly represented by Stink.

The Fines Credit: Interrogate

Interrogate is adding directorial duo The Fines to its roster. Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine met while they were both working for "National Geographic." Their documentary "War/Dance" gained an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary, won the Documentary Directing Award at Sundance and Emmys for Best Cinematography and Best Documentary. They won the Academy Award for Best Short Documentary in 2013 with their film "Inocente." In the commercial world, they have worked with clients including Northrop Grumman, Panera, the Smithsonian, Gatorade and Gillette.

Lisette Donkersloot Credit: Caviar

Caviar has signed Dutch filmmaker Lisette Donkersloot for commercial and music video representation in Brussels, France, Holland, Spain & the U.K Based in Amsterdam, her work includes commercials such as Dr.Martens' "Stand for Something" and an ad for Flower Council of Holland, "We Need More Flowers," through 180 Kingsday. She has also directed music videos for artists such as Mr.Probz, Afrojack and Yellow Claw.

Peter Lydon Credit: Independent

Independent Films has signed director Peter Lydon to its roster. His commercials include work for brands like Carlsberg, Ikea, Sky, VW and Mercedes. A Samsung ad, featuring Hodor from Game of Thrones, won over half a dozen awards globally including three Cannes Lions. He's also directed talent like Al Pacino, Benedict Cumberbatch, Joanna Lumley, Michael Caine and Scarlet Johansson, and most recently Mads Mikkelsen for Carlsberg. Lydon has also directed TV shows such as "Shameless" and has written and directed short films including "Dating Eliza," which won Best Short and Best Writer at Kinsale as well as three awards at the L.A. Comedy Festival.

Leigh Powis Credit: Stept

Michael Parenteau Credit: Stept

Stept, a production company with offices in Los Angeles and Jackson Hole specializing in outdoor and athletic clients, has added Michael Parenteau and Leigh Powis to its director roster for exclusive commercial representation in the U.S. Parenteau is a director, producer, director of photography and editor of films, commercials and music videos. Clients include NBA, Ford, Mercedes, The North Face, and Audi. Raised in the U.K. and now living in Whistler, Powis has experience as a director, editor, colorist and sound designer. Recent projects include "Free Bird" for The North Face as well as Oakley "Optical" featuring Daniel Norris.

Samuel and Gunnar Credit: Superprime

Los Angeles-based production company Superprime has signed Icelandic directing duo Samuel & Gunnar to its roster for U.S. commercial representation. Comprised of Samuel Bjarki Petursson and Gunnar Pall Olafsson, their recent work includes "Unstoppable," a portrait of a young girl's passion for soccer made for Icelandair's sponsorship of the Iceland women's soccer team. Additional clients include Pixar, Audi, NFL, Spectrum and American Express.

Eri Panasci Credit: Jelly

London-based animation, design and production Jelly has opened a full-time presence in New York and named its senior creative producer Eri Panasci to lead it as executive producer. Panasci joined Jelly in London in 2016, overseeing design and production assignments for clients such as Virgin Media, Google, Nespresso, McDonald's and Bombay Sapphire. Prior to joining the studio she held production positions in New York, San Francisco and London, working for media and advertising companies such as McCann and Vice Media.

Luther Brown Credit: Spittn Image

Director/choreographer Luther Brown has joined Spittn Image under its Spittn Image Indie division, led by creative director/director Shawnette Heard. Brown has collaborated with the likes of Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Agnez Mo and French Montana. His contributions include Gwen Stefani's "Just A Girl," Jennifer Lopez's "All I Need" and Britney Spears' "Piece Of Me" Las Vegas Residencies. He has also choreographed Janet Jackson's "Unbreakable" tour and is a featured choreographer on "So You Think You Can Dance."

Dick Gordon Credit: Carousel

New York City-based Carousel has appointed Dick Gordon as senior editor. He joins spending the last 15 years at editorial company Spot Welders, where he served as partner/editor working on campaigns for the likes of Geico, Amtrak, Volkswagen, ESPN, Heineken and Budweiser. He has collaborated with directors like Joe Pytka on Anheuser-Busch's "Applause" Super Bowl spot, Simon McQuoid on "Enemy Weapon" for Xbox's Halo 3 and Traktor for MTV's The Jukka Brothers.

Eddie Kim Credit: Ring the Alarm

Music production studio Ring The Alarm is expanding its audio services by teaming up with post production facility Therapy Studios. The company has moved its base from Boyle Heights to Therapy's new studio in Culver City, and is adding the sound design and mixing talents of Eddie Kim and his audio team to its offering. Dylan Marder, who has been part of the RTA team as a producer since 2014, has been promoted to executive producer.

Brian Hwang Credit: Threaded Pictures

Dallas post-production house Republic Editorial is launching Threaded Pictures, a full-service production company, and has named Brian Hwang as its executive producer. Hwang brings nearly two decades of production, post-production and agency experience to the table, spending ten years at McCann New York. Most recently at 3008 in Dallas, he served as executive producer of both post and production divisions. Currently, Hwang serves as president of AICP Southwest.