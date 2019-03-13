Ridley Scott Creative Groups opens in Amsterdam, Malia James joins Strike Anywhere

(L to R) Ross Plummer and Bart Hendrikx Credit: Marina Coenen

The Ridley Scott Creative Group has opened an office in Amsterdam. The Group, established in 2018 comprising collective of RSA Films, Scott Free, Black Dog Films, and Darling Films will continue to be headquartered in London, with offices in L.A., New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Former Wieden & Kennedy executive producer Ross Plummer takes the the role of managing director Amsterdam. He has worked for W&K in Amsterdam and Portland, producing campaigns for Coca-Cola, Honda, Under Armour, EA, ESPN, Netflix, Heineken and Nike. Plummer will be joined by business director Bart Hendrikx, who has previous experience building satellite offices for MassiveMusic in London and Parasol Island in Berlin, and in roles at 20th Century Fox, VH1, Fox Television and Endemol.

Malia James Credit: Strike Anywhere

Production studio Strike Anywhere has signed Malia James for U.S. representation. James is a music video director, stills photographer and musician. Her video for Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me" earned a nomination for Best Video at the Brit Award and a recent collaboration for Bishop Briggs' "Baby"' competed at this year's SXSW. In 2018, she helmed her debut short film "Blue Lips" which stars Tove Lo. James is the first director signing for Managing Director Victoria Guenier, who joined Strike Anywhere from previous posts at agencies Deutsch L.A. and Omelet.

Equal Lens Credit: Equal Lens

Jaki Jo, integrated producer at Adam&Eve/DDB, has founded Equal Lens, a project designed to redress the gender imbalance in commercial photography. Equal Lens, which launched on International Women's Day and is inspired by Free the Bid, is calling for agencies to include women and men in every photographers list and is encouraging clients and agencies to request and produce inclusive lists. It is championing the work of women photographers on its website.

Jonathan Yi Credit: Alkemy X

Alkemy X has signed director and cinematographer Jonathan Yi for exclusive representation for advertising projects. Yi began his career as a cinematographer and editor and later joined New York agency J. Walter Thompson as a technical director. He began directing commercials and documentaries in 2008, and his advertising credits include work for Delta, JetBlue, FedEx, Verizon, American Express, DirecTV, HP and Intel. He recently collaborated with Alkemy X on a series of spots for the Virginia Tourism Corporation and The Martin Agency.

Richard Krause Credit: Lucky 21

Lucky 21 has added Richard Krause to its directing roster for work in branded content and advertising. Krause has helmed commercials, music videos, and brand films for such clients as AT&T, Cisco, Duralast, Mercedes, Nvidia and Orkin. He directed content for the Dallas Cowboys before moving to the Bay Area in 2007 and working as a freelance director for companies including Dolby. He is now based in Utah.

Oden Few Roberts Credit: The Bigger Picture

The Bigger Picture has added writer/director Oden Few Roberts to its roster. Few Roberts is a filmmaker whose body of work includes commercials, shorts features, documentaries and music videos. In advertising, his directing credits include campaigns for Nike, Nascar, 4H, Instagram and Dominos. His short film "Be The One," featuring the music of Moby, was featured as part of "Hello, Future: a Music Video Challenge" part of the Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors' Showcase.

Trevor King Credit: Greenpoint

Brooklyn and Los Angeles-based production company Greenpoint Pictures has appointed Trevor King as executive producer. A Los Angeles native, King worked as a producer at Spontaneous Combustion for six years, then transitioned into sales working at BlueRock. He went on to Click3X for a eight years before working with Ridley Scott Films as its East Coast sales rep.

Andrew Porteous Credit: Carnage

London automotive production company Carnage has hired Andrew Porteous as executive producer. With over 20 years experience in film and advertising, Porteous was born in Jamaica and later worked in L.A. and Vancouver as a first assistant director. He moved to London in 2011 to work for Blink Productions, then as a producer at Stink and Biscuit, before heading in-house to work as executive producer for VCCP and Ogilvy & Mather.

Josh Beaumont Credit: Mob Scene

Chris Nesheim Credit: Mob Scene

Entertainment marketing agency Mob Scene has named editors Josh Beaumont and Chris Nesheim as co-creative directors of its theatrical division, which works with movie studios and streaming networks to create and produce trailers, TV and digital spots. Beaumont has worked as a producer and senior editor at Buddha Jones and served as an editor at Trailer Park, where he cut teasers and trailers for "Jungle Book," "Life of the Party," "Anchorman 2," and both "Horrible Bosses" films. Nesheim has been a senior editor at Mob Scene since 2012, most recently working on the promotional campaigns for "Aquaman," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," and a teaser for "The Accountant."