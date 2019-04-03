Slim signs Daryl Wein, Cuba Tornado Scott joins RSA

Daryl Wein Credit: Slim

Director Daryl Wein has signed with Los Angeles-based production company Slim for spots and branded content. Alongside his brand work for clients such as AT&T and NRDC, Wein directed comedy "White Rabbit," which premiered last year at Sundance Film Festival. His next project, "Pay No Attention," is a series for Refinery29.

Cuba Scott Credit: RSA

Cuba Tornado Scott has joined RSA Films for special projects. The filmmaker and illustrator made her directorial debut out of the company with "9 ½," a branded short film for AccorHotels which launched online earlier this month on Nowness. It premiered at TIFF 2018 as the centerpiece film for AccorHotels' "Fairmont Loves Film" event series curated by Gia Coppola. She is the daughter of Jake Scott.

Jed Thunell Credit: Sanctuary Content

Jed Thunell has joined Culver City-based production company, Sanctuary Content for representation. Thunell began his career filming fellow teen skaters all over his native Utah. Formerly a student at Brigham Young University's AdLab, signing with Sanctuary marks his first official representation in the U.S.

Sara Flood Credit: Smuggler

Sara Flood has joined Smuggler as executive producer for Smuggler U.K. Previously, Flood's experience includes spells at Droga5 and Mother in New York, where she produced film and live event campaigns for Beyoncé amd the U.N., PUMA, Revlon and Virgin Mobile. She has also worked at AMV BBDO where she produced the Guinness ad "Sapeurs," and has has spent the last couple of years in London producing, writing and directing film, print and live event campaigns for the likes of Balmain, Julien Macdonald, and Refinery29.

Allison Dana Credit: M3 Creative

Brittaney Parbs Credit: M3 Creative

M3 Creative, the production company and creative content studio, is promoting production supervisor Allison Dana to vice president, production, after three years with the company. M3 also promoted Brittaney Parbs to Vice President, post production, from her previous role as post production supervisor. Parbs has been with the company since 2014.

Katie Cali Credit: Jump

Editorial boutique Jump has hired editor Katie Cali to work in its L.A. office. Cali brings over a decade of experience working across campaigns for brands including Google, Samsung, Jaguar, Reebok, UPS, Toyota and Mazda. She began her career at production studio Optimus, and subsequently edited freelance with companies including Funny or Die, 72andSunny, Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH and Havas Edge.