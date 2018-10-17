Walter Campbell joins MPC, Humble signs legally blind director Rath

Walter Campbell Credit: MPC

MPC has hired Walter Campbell, one of the industry's most awarded creative directors as the creative behind Guinness' "Surfer," and Volvo's "Twister," as creative head of business development. Campbell will be working closely with Oliver Forder, head of business development at MPC and his former AMV BBDO colleague. He comments: "MPC used to be strictly post; today it's an end-to-end creative and production solution. We pick up the project from wherever our clients' capabilities end. Being here gives me the opportunity to work on ambitious jobs and interesting ideas, directly with brands, as well as with smart agencies and directors. MPC have always known how to craft the work. What people don't know yet is that we also know how to make work that is effective: work that is memorable and moves people to act. So, I'm here to develop that side of things."

James Rath Credit: Humble

Humble has added legally blind director James Rath to its roster, his first commercial representation. Rath is an educator, activist, YouTube star and filmmaker best known for his feature "How Apple Saved My Life," which highlights Apple's accessibility features. His first project with Humble is a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy Adaptive clothing line.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa Credit: Superseed

Felipe Gomez Aparicio Credit: Superseed

Superseed, the bicoastal commercial production house led by executive producer Pola Brown, has signed Alauda Ruiz de Azúa and Felipe Gomez Aparicio as directors. Ruiz de Azúa works out of Madrid and Aparicio is based in Madrid and Buenos Aires. They work in English and Spanish, and have directed Spanish language commercials in the U.S. Ruiz de Azúa has directed spots for brands such as Toyota, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Once, Mapfre, BBVA, AXA, JCPenney, McDonalds and Orange. Aparicio won a Bronze Lion in 2008 for the Pepsico spot "Kisses" and a Silver Lion for his "Duets" campaign for Brewery and Malting Quilmes. He has also worked on Mercedes Benz in Brazil, as well as on Volkswagen and Renault in Argentina.

Kim Jacobsen Credit: Reverse

Bradley Tangonan Credit: Reverse

Reverse has signed lifestyle and comedy director Kim Jacobsen and docu-style director Bradley Tangonan for U.S. representation. Jacobsen began his career as an agency copywriter and concept creator before branching out as a director. Previously handled through Bully Pictures, he has directed campaigns for brands including Pepsi Co., Ikea, Heinz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Subaru. Hawaii-born Tangonan's signing marks his first official commercial representation for the U.S. market. He has previously worked with clients such as Google, Condé Nast, CB2, Square, Le Labo, The WSJ, and Yahoo.

Bill Goodell Credit: Brickyard Filmworks

Brickyard Filmworks has named Bill Goodell as executive producer. He joins Brickyard Filmworks after managing production groups at Arnold Worldwide where he led teams in both Boston and New York. Over more than two decades with Arnold, Goodell worked on campaigns for clients such as Volkswagen, Truth, Jack Daniels, Volvo and ESPN.

Cody Clack, Jason Vigue and Amy Aitken Credit: Infinite Fiction

Creative studio Infinite Fiction has added Lead Designer Cody Clack and Executive Producer Amy Aitken to its team, joining lead artist Jason Vigue. Clack gained his expertise in the industry working at shops like Post Op Editorial and Man On Fire and in 2017 teamed up with editor Adam Henderson to win Adobe's "Make the Cut" competition. Aitken's career began on the West Coast at shops like The Finish Line and Mad River Post. After a stint at Dallas' Post Asylum, she was brought on at Infinite Fiction's sister company, Republic Editorial, as senior producer, before taking on her most recent post as executive producer for Rising Fall.

Garrett Tezanos Credit: Uppercut

Creative post production shop Uppercut has added beauty Editor Garrett Tezanos to its roster. Tezanos has worked on brands such as Shiseido, Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, Neutrogena, Bare Minerals, Christian Louboutin and Aveeno, and alongside such directors as Michael Bay, Bryan Buckley and Steven Klein. Outside of commercials, Tezanos has also cut music videos and films, including the 2015 feature "A Rising Tide."

Chicago production and post house Optimus has formed a partnership with Los Angeles-based integrated production company Pet Gorilla. Created in 2014 by Director Luc Schurgers and Executive Producer Dominic Bernacchi, Pet Gorilla has a roster of live-action, documentary and animation directors with experience in interactivity, design, live streaming, event planning and storytelling. The partnership gives Pet Gorilla a foothold in the Midwest, said Bernacchi.