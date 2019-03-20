Zach Braff signs with RSA, Jonathan Klein moves to Partizan

Zach Braff and RSA's executive producer Chris Karabas Credit: RSA

RSA Films has signed comedy director and actor Zach Braff for commercial representation. His first work with RSA is a new Hidden Valley Ranch campaign via Mcgarrybowen, and he is now directing his second project with the company, a branded film he wrote for Adobe inspired by a campaign from Pereira O'Dell. Braff both starred in and directed TV sitcom "Scrubs" over its nine-year run. He also wrote, directed and starred in with Natalie Portman and Peter Sarsgaard in feature film "Garden State." His commercial credits include a 2007 Dunkin' Donuts spot with Naomi Campbell, and he has also directed music videos for the likes of Gavin DeGraw and Joshua Radin.

Jonathan Klein Credit: Partizan

Partizan has added director Jonathan Klein to its roster. Klein moves from O Positive where he worked with brands including McDonald's, Visa, AT&T and Audi. His work includes directing Pepsi's Cannes Lions-winning web series, "Uncle Drew," which was turned into a feature film last year. He also directed the NBA's most viewed commercial, "Jingle Hoops," and helmed Burger King's "Whopper Detour." Prior to O Positive, Klein worked at the NFL as a copywriter and creative director.

Lutz Hattenhauer Credit: Grand Large

Director / cinematographer Lutz Hattenhauer has joined Grand Large for U.S. representation. Hattenhauer, who has just wrapped his first Grand Large project for Porsche and Chicago agency Cramer-Krasselt, got his start in Germany as a stills photographer, eventually working as a director of photography on films, documentaries and commercials. He has directed spots for car brands BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, and Mercedes, as well as work for Casio G-Shock and Adidas shot at high altitudes and under extreme conditions.

Liz Murphy Credit: Sweetshop

Sweetshop has added director Liz Murphy to its roster for global representation. The Australian-born director moved to London in 2010 and has worked with brands such as Alpen, Kinder, McDonald's and The National Trust. Her spot "Bear" for the charity Grief Encounter featured in the APA show in 2014.

Jack McGinity and Tim Smith Credit: Cheat

London color and finishing company Cheat has hired Jack McGinity and Tim Smith as colorists, joining from Time Based Arts and Electric Theatre Collective respectively. The pair will join Jax Harney and founder Toby Tomkins on the senior colorist team. McGinity's commercial work includes campaigns for Dior, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Nike, Mercedes, F1, ASOS, Ballantines, Arla, TK Maxx, WWF and Sainsburys. Smith has worked on campaigns for the likes of Sony Bravia, Stella McCartney, Nike, Jimmy Choo, Rimowa, Carlsberg, Burberry, Converse, Carhartt, Adidas, Bershka and Ralph Lauren.

Annie Beiner Credit: Summerjax

Los Angeles independent production agency Summerjax has promoted Annie Beiner to director of production, a newly created role. She was previously senior producer. For the past two years, Beiner has worked exclusively with Summerjax client Hollister Co., including leading production for their recent anti-bullying campaign featuring singer Khalid. Before that, she worked on Fender guitars.

Music shop Butter Music + Sound has expanded its portfolio to include boutique music licensing of independent artists for commercial, television and film projects. Artist signings include: Los Angeles-based indie group Neil Frances (Marc Gilfry and Jordan Fellerto); U.S./U.K. dance-pop duo BOII (Joshua Hoisington and Adam Welsh) on behalf of Sofi Tukker label "Animal Talk"; Indiana-based rock band The Cowboys and dance/electronic artist Rumtum (John Hastings).