This racy Devour commercial won't air in the Super Bowl

Hot frozen food action Credit: Kraft Heinz

Devour has released a 60-second version of its upcoming Super Bowl spot and it's safe to say this version is not safe for the Big Game.

"My boyfriend is addicted to frozen food porn," the girlfriend in the commercial begins. "He watches it at least two or three times a day."

Throughout the 60-second commercial the boyfriend heats and eats plenty of Devour meals, and sneaks in as much frozen food "porn" as he can. The chagrined girlfriend tries to win her man back with gestures that include a romantic home-cooked meal, to no avail: All the frozen food porn has turned him into a three-minute man, a reference to how long it takes to heat up a frozen meal. Or is it?