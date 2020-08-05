Ad Age announces 2020 Small Agency Award winners
Ad Age announced the winners of the 11th annual Small Agency Awards live online this evening, following our three-day Small Agency Conference, which was held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic.
“The Ad Age Small Agency Awards recognize not just great creative work, but solid business results for clients,” said Judann Pollack, executive editor of Ad Age.
“And while these awards honor 2019, it is also worth noting that our winning shops continue to turn out exceptional and effective work, despite the limitations imposed by COVID and a rocky economy,” she added.
This year’s top prize, Small Agency of the Year, Gold, was awarded to Highdive, the Chicago-based shop behind Jeep’s Ad Meter-winning “Groundhog Day” Super Bowl commercial. With just 30 employees, Highdive has recently managed to raise its adland profile while tripling its revenue between 2018 and 2019. Watch Highdive's hilarious acceptance film, starring Jason Momoa and Bill Murray, below:
Runner-up for overall Small Agency of the Year went to Camp & King, an agency in San Francisco that has worked with clients including Papa John’s, Re/Max and the Sacramento Kings National Basketball Association team.
London-based agency Uncommon won this year’s gold medal for International Small Agency of the Year, while Brazil’s Tech & Soul came in second place.
By size of the shop, the top overall winners were Superconductor among agencies with 1-10 employees, Yard among those with 11-75 people, and No Fixed Address in the 76-150 category.