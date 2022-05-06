Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 submissions are now open. This annual feature recognizes talented young trailblazers in media and marketing. Now more than ever, such individuals are needed as companies navigate today’s challenges.

Enter and get more details here.

This prestigious list honors those who have helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months. Last year’s list recognized individuals from a variety of companies, including Petco, Popeyes and FaZe Clan.

This year, we’re again looking for people unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails—in real life or in new virtual worlds. We are looking for those who have applied creative thinking to a marketing problem, and those who have spearheaded a campaign that struck a cultural nerve. Web3 wizards, digital stars, data scientists and entrepreneurs are all encouraged to apply.

This list honors the best of the best from both the U.S. and internationally at new and established companies.

To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 by Sept. 19, 2022, the date of publication. The deadline for entry is July 11, 2022.

Enter Ad Age's 40 Under 40 at AdAge.com/40u40.