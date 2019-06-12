Calling all rising stars! Ad Age 40 Under 40 submissions are open
It’s that time of year again—Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 submissions are now open. This annual feature recognizes talented trailblazers in the world of media and marketing.
Enter and get more details here.
This prestigious list recognizes those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the last 12 months. Last year’s list, which honored individuals from a diverse set of companies including Ikea Canada, Morning Consult and Spotify, can be found here.
This year, we’re again looking for people unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails, those who have applied creative thinking to a marketing problem, and those who have attained success and notoriety in their industry at a young age. This list honors the best of the best: digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and brand challengers as well as up and comers at more established companies.
To qualify, the nominee must be under the age of 40 by Sept. 9, 2019, the date of publication.