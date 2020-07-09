Deadline approaching for 40 Under 40 nominations
Time is running out to nominate rising stars for Ad Age’s 40 Under 40. This annual feature recognizes talented trailblazers in media and marketing. Such individuals are critical now more than ever as companies strive for social justice while navigating the changing landscape brought on by the coronavirus. This prestigious list honors those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months.
You can enter and find more information here. To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 on Oct. 5, 2020, the date of publication. The deadline for entry is Aug. 5, 2020.
Last year’s list of rising stars included Gary Coichy, founder and head of partnership at Pod Digital Media; Ryan Robertson, innovation director and head of multicultural marketing at Diageo; Sarah Rosen, head of global content partnerships at Twitter; and Jill Abbott, head of consumer and athlete engagement at Gatorade.
Ad Age is again looking for people unafraid to challenge business models or innovate with new ideas, particularly during the health crisis. We are looking for individuals who are able to problem solve and assert themselves in a meaningful way, despite current challenges.
This list honors the best of the best from both the U.S. and overseas: digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and brand challengers, as well as up-and-comers at more established companies.