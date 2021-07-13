Special Report: 40 Under 40

Final call for 40 Under 40 submissions

The final deadline for the 2021 program is July 15
By Ad Age Staff. Published on July 13, 2021.
The deadline for Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 is this Thursday, July 15. This annual program recognizes talented trailblazers in media and marketing. Now, more than ever, such individuals are critical team members as companies navigate the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape.

Enter and get more details at AdAge.com/40u40.

The list honors those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months. Submissions are open to people based in the U.S. or overseas.

To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 on Oct. 4, 2021, the date of publication.

Enter by this Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. EDT at AdAge.com/40u40.

