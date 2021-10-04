How Karan Dang keeps the magic alive at Disney

Dang, who is tasked with overseeing all things West Coast from local film activations to Disney’s California parks, knows firsthand the trials of having a career-long stint of being “the kid in the room, in terms of age.” But that hasn’t stopped him from excelling, joining the in-house diversity task force and spearheading the company’s early pandemic #DisneyMagicMoments campaign—the kind of thing that almost comes naturally for a beloved name like Disney. “I don’t think we have a lot of issues, as a brand, getting people to like us,” he jokes.

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

It would probably be Virgil Abloh, who’s very much alive. He’s an idol of mine; somebody of color who’s really making his mark not only in the fashion industry but in culture. His creativity transcends any medium and I feel like as a creative, he’s someone I really look up to.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

Instagram and Snapchat.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

I have a 2-year-old daughter, and right now I’m reading her “Where the Wild Things Are.” But for myself. I’m also reading Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.”

What was the last show you binge-watched?

It’s not a show, but I am on a repeat binge-watch of all Marvel movies. I got into Marvel late—since I led the launch of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland, watching them was kind of like homework—but since I started I haven’t been able to stop.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I’d like to retire from a job around age 50, but I don’t want to retire from creativity. Maybe after I “retire” I’ll apply my creativity elsewhere, like launching a brand or creating some intellectual property.

