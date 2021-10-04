Special Report: 40 Under 40

How Karan Dang keeps the magic alive at Disney

The director of creative at The Walt Disney Co. is one of Ad Age's 2021 40 Under 40 honorees
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 04, 2021.
Karan Dang, originally from India, moved to the U.S. almost two decades ago to study engineering at the University of Arizona—and, in his own words, “hated it.”

After realizing his talents were better suited for a different type of creativity, he soon set course for Singapore and dove head-first into the agency world, earning roles at the Asian offices of legacy shops Grey, BBDO, J. Walter Thompson and more before returning stateside to join the West Coast agency scene at Deutsch L.A. It’s a path the 36-year-old is still following today as the director of creative at Disney’s in-house agency, Yellow Shoes.

Dang, who is tasked with overseeing all things West Coast from local film activations to Disney’s California parks, knows firsthand the trials of having a career-long stint of being “the kid in the room, in terms of age.” But that hasn’t stopped him from excelling, joining the in-house diversity task force and spearheading the company’s early pandemic #DisneyMagicMoments campaign—the kind of thing that almost comes naturally for a beloved name like Disney. “I don’t think we have a lot of issues, as a brand, getting people to like us,” he jokes.

If you could have dinner with one person, alive or dead, who would it be and why?

It would probably be Virgil Abloh, who’s very much alive. He’s an idol of mine; somebody of color who’s really making his mark not only in the fashion industry but in culture. His creativity transcends any medium and I feel like as a creative, he’s someone I really look up to.

What are the top two social media sites you use on a regular basis?

Instagram and Snapchat.

What’s currently on your bedside reading list?

I have a 2-year-old daughter, and right now I’m reading her “Where the Wild Things Are.” But for myself. I’m also reading Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.”

What was the last show you binge-watched?

It’s not a show, but I am on a repeat binge-watch of all Marvel movies. I got into Marvel late—since I led the launch of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland, watching them was kind of like homework—but since I started I haven’t been able to stop.

At what age do you hope to retire?

I’d like to retire from a job around age 50, but I don’t want to retire from creativity. Maybe after I “retire” I’ll apply my creativity elsewhere, like launching a brand or creating some intellectual property.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

