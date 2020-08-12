Special Report: 40 Under 40

Last call for 40 Under 40 nominations

The final day to nominate a rising star is Aug. 13
Published on August 12, 2020.
How PacSun is using data to connect during the pandemic

The deadline to nominate a rising star for Ad Age’s annual 40 Under 40 feature is Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. EDT.

You can enter and find more information here.

To qualify, nominees must be under the age of 40 on Oct. 5, 2020, the date of publication.

The list recognizes talented trailblazers in media and marketing. These individuals are critical now more than ever as companies strive for social justice while navigating the changing landscape brought on by the coronavirus.

This prestigious list honors the best of the best from both the U.S. and overseas. Ad Age is looking for those who have, either personally or as part of a team, helped to advance an advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months.

Last year’s list of rising stars included Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Jeff Cripe, CEO and founder of Cargo, and Georgina Gooley, co-founder of Billie.

