Advertising Week Daily: Peloton compares itself to Netflix, Outback teams up with college athletes

Context renaissance

Context is making a comeback, or maybe it never left? In a Wednesday Advertising Week panel titled “Content, Context and Cookies,” Interactive Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen spoke with Condé Nast’s Pamela Drucker Mann and L’Oréal USA’s Marc Toulemonde about why, as Cohen put it, “context is experiencing a renaissance.” “I was born, raised and trained with the obsession of putting my ads in the right context—contextual advertising,” said Toulemonde, L’Oréal USA’s chief digital and marketing officer, adding that he is “energized” by the challenge of a cookie-less future. Mann, Condé’s global chief revenue officer and president, U.S. revenue, pointed out that, “The consumer never loved being followed. ... It was good for the advertiser, but not for the consumer.” She cited Vogue’s recent livestream of the Met Gala, which was sponsored by Audi and Tequila Don Julio, as an example of her company’s ability to deploy its unique content “IP,” as she put it, to inspire “consumers to come to us.”

Mann also said that the cookie-led obsession with targeting led to a certain data-driven obliviousness about actual consumer intent on the way to the real or virtual checkout. “I don’t really know if there’s much of a funnel anymore,” she said. “We used to call it the ‘consumer decision journey’ because it actually was a journey. ... Now you can see it and buy it in all of three seconds. But the reality is you still need to see it and want it. And I think we forgot that you had to see it and want it to buy it. We thought the solution was just, you know, target, target, target.”

—Simon Dumenco