Advertising Week Daily: Peloton compares itself to Netflix, Outback teams up with college athletes

By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 21, 2021.
Kroger launches programmatic market built on loyalty data
20211025_OutbackSteakhouse_Outback_3x2.png
Credit: Outback

Welcome to Day 3 of Ad Age’s special edition Advertising Week newsletter.

Whether you’re attending in-person at Hudson Yards or from the comfort of your home office, many marketers will likely be glad to see the return of Advertising Week New York. One of the biggest ad industry events has returned, at least partially in-person, after 18 months of COVID-19 cancellations, logistical nightmares and virtual-only presentations. 

With more than 100 panels over the course of this week spanning everything from NFTs to diversity, equity and inclusion, Ad Age will bring you the biggest takeaways in our special edition newsletter. 

Here’s our recap of day three; and in case you missed it, here are the highlights from day two.

Outback taps NIL-era college athletes

Outback Steakhouse is making an early move in the NIL era of college sports, signing its first seven college football athletes to be part of its TeamMATES program that will help raise money for local and national causes. The brand already has a history of sports sponsorships, the biggest being the Outback Bowl, the college football game usually played on New Year’s Day. But this marks its largest foray to date in the age of NIL (an acronym for “Name, Image, Likeness”). “We started with football because that made the most sense in terms of fan base,” Kim Morales, Outback’s director of brand marketing, said during an Advertising Week panel on Wednesday. “Part of that was looking at schools in our top markets, as well as the social media followings of the athletes there,” she said, pointing to University of Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning, who has 216,000 followers on TikTok. 

Read more about Outback’s inaugural class of athletes and how the restaurant chain created its philanthropic program here.

TikTok made me buy it

By now, many of us have heard of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, the hashtag with nearly 6 billion views on TikTok. Many brands are hoping to tap into this new “word of mouth” as consumers consider their shopping lists. “There’s a crawl, walk, run model here that brands need to follow,” said Ray Cao, TikTok’s managing director and global head of product strategy and operations.

The first and most fundamental “crawl” step is having an established presence on the app, learning what a brand’s audience reacts to, and tapping into that organic content. The “walk” phase, he said, is using videos where customers and creators organically talk about a brand’s products, and attaching product links. “Running” is using collection ads, which lets users click on a product link that then also shows other items in a brand’s catalogue. Another option slated to roll out in November is dynamic showcase ads similar to Pinterest’s slideshow for collection ads, which will have templates that can pull products into a video ad. But brands are out of luck if they were hoping to sprint into the holidays using live shopping. “Live shopping is still being tested over the next two months,” said Gabriel Nicolau, the app’s director and global head of vertical ad solutions. “It’ll then slowly open up early next year.”

—E.W.

 

Learn more about what's next for streaming Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

The Netflix of fitness

Peloton may sell fitness devices such as stationary bikes and treadmills, but it has really ridden to success because it’s a media and entertainment company, according to Bryant Brennan, the company’s senior VP of global creative. Speaking at an Advertising Week session on Wednesday morning, Brennan shed light on how the brand is continuing to release new content and experiences for members on a weekly basis—just like a media company. “It’s really about programming,” he said, comparing Peloton to Netflix in how it lures viewers back regularly. “We are offering an artist series every week, launching a new artist keeps people coming back to experience something new.” He highlighted offerings with musicians such as Beyoncé and also a Peloton ride centered around the score from hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Earlier this week, Peloton debuted the newest iteration of its Artist Series with Beyoncé, which includes 72 hours of new content streamed globally from Peloton’s New York and London studios.

—Adrianne Pasquarelli

 

Macy’s gets in on the toy game

A new partnership reviving the Toys ‘R’ Us brand in Macy’s stores should help the department store chain reach younger consumers in the hopes of turning them into long-term loyalists, executives said during an Advertising Week session yesterday. It’s yet another move in one of the brand’s key strategies in recent years: courting the under-40 consumer. Over the summer, the heritage retailer announced it will be hosting Toys ‘R’ Us mini stores in 400 of its locations, as well as online, beginning in 2022. The toy brand, resurrected from bankruptcy by new owner WHP Global, is already in 900 locations outside of the U.S.

“We didn’t really have a toy business and that is really a part of a lifestyle for every family today,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s Inc. “We can create unbelievable, immersive experiences in stores and online—it’s an opportunity to create emotional connections and a reason to come in and stay.” As part of its holiday marketing efforts, Macy’s recently released a top toy list from longtime Toys ‘R’ Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. The list of 75 items includes toys like a 2021 Holiday Barbie and FAO Schwarz Piano Dance Mat.

Read more about the latest partnership between Macy’s and Toys ‘R’ Us here.

Context renaissance 

Context is making a comeback, or maybe it never left? In a Wednesday Advertising Week panel titled “Content, Context and Cookies,” Interactive Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen spoke with Condé Nast’s Pamela Drucker Mann and L’Oréal USA’s Marc Toulemonde about why, as Cohen put it, “context is experiencing a renaissance.” “I was born, raised and trained with the obsession of putting my ads in the right context—contextual advertising,” said Toulemonde, L’Oréal USA’s chief digital and marketing officer, adding that he is “energized” by the challenge of a cookie-less future. Mann, Condé’s global chief revenue officer and president, U.S. revenue, pointed out that, “The consumer never loved being followed. ... It was good for the advertiser, but not for the consumer.” She cited Vogue’s recent livestream of the Met Gala, which was sponsored by Audi and Tequila Don Julio, as an example of her company’s ability to deploy its unique content “IP,” as she put it, to inspire “consumers to come to us.”

Mann also said that the cookie-led obsession with targeting led to a certain data-driven obliviousness about actual consumer intent on the way to the real or virtual checkout. “I don’t really know if there’s much of a funnel anymore,” she said. “We used to call it the ‘consumer decision journey’ because it actually was a journey. ... Now you can see it and buy it in all of three seconds. But the reality is you still need to see it and want it. And I think we forgot that you had to see it and want it to buy it. We thought the solution was just, you know, target, target, target.”

—Simon Dumenco

 

Kroger bets on loyalty

Kroger is launching a private programmatic marketplace for brands to reach its shoppers on the open web using the retailer’s first-party purchase data and IDs, then track results and optimize creative and targeting based on sales impact, the company announced during a Wednesday afternoon Advertising Week panel. Publicis Groupe and Nestle Coffee Partners are among the first users of the platform. 

The growing importance of first-party retail data amid the impending death of third-party cookies and other individual identifiers is obvious from the makeup of Advertising Week presenters, Pratt said. “Is it any surprise that five of the top 10 U.S. retailers are on stages here at Advertising Week?” she asked. “As media sellers, retailers have the ingredients to make brand advertising more effective.”

Learn more about Kroger’s new programmatic venture and how it is banking on customer loyalty data here.

—Jack Neff

 

What it takes to be a rock star

In a departure from the normal adland chatter, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx joined Matt Scheckner, global CEO of Advertising Week, for a discussion about his third book, “The First 21,” as well as a few tips on superstar money management and a look ahead towards the upcoming Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett stadium tour. “If you don’t know how to manage your money,” explained Sixx, “you’re going to leave Hollywood with a broken heart and a broken wallet.” He also emphasized the importance of “intentionality” in your everyday life, whether that means saving money if your income is unstable or prepping your body for the high intensity of headlining a rock concert.

—Sydney Gold

 

Wondering what you should attend today?

With dozens of sessions on deck for the final day of Advertising Week New York, Ad Age has scoured the lengthy Thursday agenda to recommend a handful of sessions you won’t want to miss:

  • “Live Sports and the Future of Fan Engagement” at 11:30 a.m. Live sports endured one of the most tumultuous journeys early in the pandemic, but with fans now back the stands, this hybrid panel will look at how brands can connect with those in the bleachers in meaningful, entertaining ways.

  • “The Hispanic Consumer as the Key to Unlocking Growth” at 10 a.m. This hybrid live-virtual session features panelists from the New York Mets, Univision New York, Project Verte and more who will address how to attract the “best kept secret in America”: Hispanic and Latinx consumers.

  • Evolving Monetization for the Future of Streaming”  at 1 p.m. Featuring leaders from Roku, Discovery, OMD and AdExchanger, this live-virtual session is focused on the rapidly evolving world of streaming video—and how monetization can keep pace with the hastening shift away from linear TV.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
