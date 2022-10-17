Data clean room talk gets heated at Advertising Week

It must be hot in the data bunker, because Brian Lesser, CEO of InfoSum, said he was “sweating through this conversation”—a panel titled “Moving Beyond the Hype: How Data Clean Rooms are Powering Media Today”—at Advertising Week New York on Monday.

It was just the temperature in the room, though (which seemed to be overheated). Fellow panelist Joanna O’Connell, an independent research analyst, agreed, lamenting, “I’m wearing a pleather dress.”

InfoSum is the data clean room company known for popularizing the term “data bunker,” which is a secure computing environment for brands to store data. Lesser was speaking to an audience that is worried about programmatic advertising after the death of cookies and ad IDs on mobile devices. Data clean rooms could fill the void, but it’s going to take some cooperation from major platforms like Meta, Lesser said.

Ad Age's post-cookie ad tech glossary: "clean room" and other terms

He pointed to Google as a recent surprising champion of industry cooperation. Last week, Google launched PAIR, short for publisher advertiser identity reconciliation, which gives brands and publishers flexibility to access data. “If I said to you two years ago, Google is going to open up a mechanism by which its advertisers can get data in and out of DV360, through different technology that’s not built by Google, you’d say, like, ‘No, never happen,’” Lesser said.

“Frankly, I think other walled gardens are going to come along,” Lesser said. “I think that Meta will do the same thing, probably not exactly the way Google does it, but I think they’re under a lot of pressure to figure out, ‘OK, well how do we do this.’ Amazon apparently has their own clean room solution.”