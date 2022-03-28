See the finalists for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards

On Friday, Ad Age wrapped up the final deliberations of our annual Creativity Awards. We brought together juries composed of some the advertising and marketing industry’s most respected and seasoned executives for passionate, thought-provoking debate to decide on the winners in four categories. Production honors the top talents and companies in advertising production; Creative Marketing celebrates the year’s most exceptional brand execs, companies and effective creative brand ideas; the People category shines a light on the year’s standout talents across creative, strategy, media, account management and more; and Work recognizes the year’s most impressive creative campaigns and ideas pointing the way forward for the industry. Here, we present this year’s finalists, a snapshot of the most impressive talents, companies and ideas of 2021. Editorial Company of the Year Cut+Run Final Cut Agency Producer of the Year Tana Bertino, TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Will Dempster, Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kiara Hidalgo, Wieden+Kennedy New York VFX Company of the Year Framestore MPC Agency Head of Production of the Year Laurie Malaga, The Community Kate Morrison, 72andSunny Renata Neumann, Gut Music & Sound Company of the Year Barking Owl Butter Music and Sound Heavy Duty Projects Director to Watch Cliqua, Somesuch Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, Greenpoint Pictures Jess Kohl, Prettybird Rubberband, Smuggler Camille Summers-Valli, Somesuch Director of the Year Nick Ball, MJZ Kim Gehrig, Somesuch Craig Gillespie, MJZ Mark Molloy, Smuggler Fenn O'Meally, Smuggler Bradford Young, Serial Pictures Creative Marketing Best Rebrand BET “Black Canvas” Agency: Sibling Rivalry Kraft “La Dolce Velveeta” Agency: Johannes Leonardo Design Agency: JKR Best Product Launch of the Year Fenty Beauty “Fenty Eau De Parfum Ghost Stores” Agency: Barbarian Fisher-Price “Chatterphone” Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland Popeyes “We Come in Piece” Agency: Gut Social Marketer of the Year Duolingo McDonald’s U.S. Brand Manager of the Year Matt Withington, director of marketing, The Boston Beer Company Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year David Lee, Squarespace Andrew McKechnie, Verizon Melissa Wildermuth, General Mills Best ROI: Work that Works Eos “Bless Your F*ing Cooch” Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft “La Dolce Velveeta” Agency: Johannes Leonardo McDonald’s “BTS—Taking a Page from the K-pop Playbook” Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York Brand CMO of the Year Terri Cannan, MaineHealth Tim Ellis, NFL Soyoung Kang, Eos Products Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. People Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year Drew Forrest, senior creative strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Courtney O'Donnell and Jade Smith, community managers, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega Zaria Parvez, social media coordinator, Duolingo Creative of the Year Pedro Furtado and Fabio Santoro, copywriter and art director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Naoki Ga, art director, Wieden+Kennedy Portland Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy Portland Media Planner of the Year Ellie Bamford, senior VP and global head of media and connections, R/GA Caitlin Neelon, communication strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Femaris Pena, senior VP of diversity demand and supply, Mediahub Account Manager of the Year Monique Beauchamp Estrella, account director, Gut Camille Cheeks-Lomax, account director, Wieden+Kennedy New York Sharif El Rabiey, group account director, Droga5 Tyler Harris and Alison Whisenant, group account directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address Strategic Planner of the Year Yael Cesarkas, VP and executive strategy director, R/GA Ralph Paone, group brand strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Tass Tsitsopoulos, group strategy director, Wieden+Kennedy New York Creative Director of the Year Alexander Allen and Andy Tamayo, associate creative directors, Gut Dhaval Bhatt, partner and creative director, Rethink Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy, partners and executive creative directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address Mike Vitiello, head of content, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year Kevin Brady, executive creative director, Droga5 Sophie Gold, founder and executive producer, Eleanor Zak Mroueh, founder and chief creative officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo Lisa Osborne Ross, U.S. CEO, Edelman Chief Strategy Officer of the Year Jeff McCrory, head of strategy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address Tom Morton, global chief strategy officer, R/GA Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Chief Creative Officer of the Year Greg Hahn, founder and chief creative officer, Mischief @ No Fixed Address Gustavo Lauria, co-founder and top creative, We Believers Danny Robinson, chief creative officer, The Martin Agency Tiffany Rolfe, global chief creative officer, R/GA Aaron Starkman, chief creative officer and managing partner, Rethink Work Tech Innovation of the Year Cox "Drawn Closer" Agency: 180LA Google "Auditorial" Agency: R/GA Woojer "Sick Beats" Agency: Area23/IPG Health Tiny but Mighty Reddit "Superb Owl" Agency: R/GA Creative Data Campaign of the Year Alpha Foods "Chickenflation" Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address National Grid "Green Light Signal" Agency: Edelman U.K. Best B-to-B Campaign American Express "The Bunny" Agency: Dentsu McGarry Bowen Entrant Company: Smuggler Spotify "All Ears on You" Agency: FCB New York Content Campaign of the Year Apple "Nian" Agency: TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Barilla "Playlist Timer" Agency: Publicis Italy Mtn Dew "The Joy of Painting Mtn Dew with Bob Ross" Agency: TBWA\\Chiat\\Day New York Craft of the Year Digital/Social Cox "Drawn Closer" Agency: 180LA Girls Who Code "DojaCode" Agency: Mojo Supermarket Nintendo "P25 Music—Celebrating 25 Years of Pokémon" Agency: MediaCom Creative Systems Craft of the Year Film/TV/Video Apple "Nian" Agency: TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Burberry "Open Spaces" Entrant Company: MPC Cox "Drawn Closer" Agency: 180LA Meta/Facebook "Skate Nation Ghana" Agency: Droga5 Entrant Company: Cut+Run Best Work for Good: Brand Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament" Agency: We Believers Heineken "Shutter Ads" Agency: Publicis Italy Woojer "Sick Beats" Agency: Area23/IPG Health Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Non-Profit Change the Ref "The Lost Class" Agency: Leo Burnett Entrant Company: Hungry Man Wieden+Kennedy "Call It Covid" Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Experiential Campaign of the Year Heinz "Draw Ketchup" Agency: Rethink Tinder "Swipe Night: Killer Weekend" Agency: 72andSunny The Big Issue and LinkedIn "Raising Profiles" Agency: FCB Inferno Woojer "Sick Beats" Agency: Area23/IPG Health Idea of the Year Change the Ref "The Lost Class" Agency: Leo Burnett Entrant Company: Hungry Man Cox "Drawn Closer" Agency: 180LA Heinz "Draw Ketchup" Agency: Rethink Reddit "Superb Owl" Agency: R/GA