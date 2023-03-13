Majority proves that small can have a big impact

After only two years of existence, Majority has seen explosive growth—and shows no signs of slowing down. The Atlanta-based shop doubled its 2021 revenue last year to $10 million as it helped clients such as Sprite and General Motors infuse their brands with creativity. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age's 2023 Agency A-List winners here\r\n With only 20 employees—a diverse mix that counts 100% of the C-suite and more than 75% of staff from people of color and LGBTQ+ communities—Majority is proving that small can have a big impact. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is co-founder of the agency, which last year showcased new work for Realtor.com amid a rise in Black home ownership. “Our First Big Boi House,” which included a clever cameo from Outkast’s Big Boi, helped drive 82% consideration among potential home buyers or sellers and 500 million earned media impressions, Majority said. Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala here. In addition, Majority ran its first campaign for General Motors with the branded content series “Neighbor Hoods,” which included a live art experience with art collective Secret Walls. The artwork was featured at the Roc Nation Made in America Festival. As it looks to the future, Majority is working to improve the talent pipeline. Specifically, the agency has a partnership with historically Black colleges and universities and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce for a new in-house production studio called Majority Productions, which is meant to give more diverse creators an early start in the industry. The program includes a paid internship for graduating seniors from HBCUs. As the agency put it, “Majority Productions is an extension of Majority’s core mission to open new doors in marketing for underrepresented groups, accelerating the rate of change in our industry.” See all the winners of Ad Age's 2023 A-List Awards here.