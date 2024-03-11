Goodby, Silverstein & Partners momentum fueled by PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz gains

Clients like Goodby, Silverstein & Partners so much that they keep coming back for more. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n The Omnicom agency in 2023 enjoyed revenue growth from half the clients on its roster. That includes netting double-digit organic growth from Kraft Heinz, Blackstone and PepsiCo, the last of which awarded Goodby its Mtn Dew business while giving the shop global agency status for Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, according to the agency. Goodby also successfully defended its BMW account, while gaining new clients including Kawasaki—a win that led to a 2024 Super Bowl ad that used mullets and Steve “Stone Cold” Austin to push a new off-roading vehicle. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age A-List and Creativity Gala\r\n Buy your ticket to the in-person event\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n The agency expanded its Brand Camp offering—which involves a six-week “strategy sprint” for clients to help them rethink their business—by adding Innovation Camp, which leverages the San Francisco-based agency’s Silicon Valley know-how to help clients learn about new technologies and platforms. Kraft Heinz used Brand Camp to create its Lunchables platform, “Built to Be Eaten,” and is tapping into Innovation Camp learnings to explore new ways to market around gaming, as described by Samantha Mills, director of brand communications at Kraft Heinz, in a statement provided by Goodby. Goodby was behind several big campaigns for PepsiCo snacks, including partnering with Megan Thee Stallion to create a fictitious Flamin’ Hot University—referred to cheekily as “FU”—that plugged the flavor variety while also raising scholarship funds for Texas Southern University, a historically Black university in Houston. Goodby even helped rebrand its hometown, creating a campaign for the nonprofit Advance SF meant to combat rising criticism of San Francisco by highlighting the city’s influence on business and the arts. The effort, called “It All Starts Here,” included witty lines such as “Birthplace of the Waterbed. And the Summer of Love” and “UCSF. Stanford. Berkeley. Monsters University.” \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List winners here\r\n